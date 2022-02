The professional knowledge of teachers is one of the most significant keystones of education at schools. Its core areas are subject matter knowledge and subject didactic knowledge (or pedagogical content knowledge). Both are mainly acquired through university education. The present thesis pursues the goal to make a contribution improvement and quality assurance of teacher education at the University of Potsdam. The main research question is: What subject matter and subject didactic knowledge do mathematics pre-service teachers possess after attending the course Arithmetic and Teaching Arithmetic I and II? As an example, the knowledge of pre-service teachers about rational numbers was investigated with a focus on their understanding of the density of rational numbers. The density represents one of the most difficult concepts about rational numbers when compared to natural numbers. It requires conceptual re-thinking as well as the reorganization of already acquired ideas. In order to answer the research question, a qualitative study

The professional knowledge of teachers is one of the most significant keystones of education at schools. Its core areas are subject matter knowledge and subject didactic knowledge (or pedagogical content knowledge). Both are mainly acquired through university education. The present thesis pursues the goal to make a contribution improvement and quality assurance of teacher education at the University of Potsdam. The main research question is: What subject matter and subject didactic knowledge do mathematics pre-service teachers possess after attending the course Arithmetic and Teaching Arithmetic I and II? As an example, the knowledge of pre-service teachers about rational numbers was investigated with a focus on their understanding of the density of rational numbers. The density represents one of the most difficult concepts about rational numbers when compared to natural numbers. It requires conceptual re-thinking as well as the reorganization of already acquired ideas. In order to answer the research question, a qualitative study was carried out. As an instrument, a written test about rational numbers was administered to all 112 pre-service teachers. Additionally, in order to understand the ways of thinking of the pre-service teachers and to identify thinking barriers, qualitative interviews were conducted in the form of group discussions. The data was evaluated using computer-aided qualitative content analysis tools. The study showed a wide range of different knowledge levels. The results in subject didactic knowledge lagged behind those in subject matter knowledge. The most difficult thing for the pre-service teachers was comparing essential properties of rational and natural numbers on the meta-cognitive level. Apart from positive results, which speak for the effectiveness of the conception of the course, various thinking hurdles have been recognized. Deficits in subject matter knowledge such as a lack of understanding of the equivalence of fractions or errors in expanding fractions reveal pre-service teachers´ inadequately developed basic ideas about rational numbers. The difficulties in solving the didactic tasks such as giving a child-friendly explanation or a clear visual representation of the mathematical content can be attributed to their deficits in subject matter knowledge. In addition, obstacles in motivation and relevance attribution have been observed on the part of several pre-service teachers. The results lead to specific suggestions for changes to the conception of the course. It is recommended to make learning offers such as homework and weekly self-tests for individual control of learning objectives obligatory for all course participants and to take up motivational aspects more intensely. In addition, the creation of concrete exercises on the enactive level is recommended in order to promote the development of necessary basic concepts about rational numbers and thus to overcome thinking hurdles.

