Moving Beyond ERP Components

  • Relationships between neuroimaging measures and behavior provide important clues about brain function and cognition in healthy and clinical populations. While electroencephalography (EEG) provides a portable, low cost measure of brain dynamics, it has been somewhat underrepresented in the emerging field of model-based inference. We seek to address this gap in this article by highlighting the utility of linking EEG and behavior, with an emphasis on approaches for EEG analysis that move beyond focusing on peaks or "components" derived from averaging EEG responses across trials and subjects (generating the event-related potential, ERP). First, we review methods for deriving features from EEG in order to enhance the signal within single-trials. These methods include filtering based on user-defined features (i.e., frequency decomposition, time-frequency decomposition), filtering based on data-driven properties (i.e., blind source separation, BSS), and generating more abstract representations of data (e.g., using deep learning). We thenRelationships between neuroimaging measures and behavior provide important clues about brain function and cognition in healthy and clinical populations. While electroencephalography (EEG) provides a portable, low cost measure of brain dynamics, it has been somewhat underrepresented in the emerging field of model-based inference. We seek to address this gap in this article by highlighting the utility of linking EEG and behavior, with an emphasis on approaches for EEG analysis that move beyond focusing on peaks or "components" derived from averaging EEG responses across trials and subjects (generating the event-related potential, ERP). First, we review methods for deriving features from EEG in order to enhance the signal within single-trials. These methods include filtering based on user-defined features (i.e., frequency decomposition, time-frequency decomposition), filtering based on data-driven properties (i.e., blind source separation, BSS), and generating more abstract representations of data (e.g., using deep learning). We then review cognitive models which extract latent variables from experimental tasks, including the drift diffusion model (DDM) and reinforcement learning (RL) approaches. Next, we discuss ways to access associations among these measures, including statistical models, data-driven joint models and cognitive joint modeling using hierarchical Bayesian models (HBMs). We think that these methodological tools are likely to contribute to theoretical advancements, and will help inform our understandings of brain dynamics that contribute to moment-to-moment cognitive function.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:David A. Bridwell, James F. Cavanagh, Anne G. E. Collins, Michael D. Nunez, Ramesh Srinivasan, Sebastian StoberORCiDGND, Vince D. Calhoun
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2018.00106
ISSN:1662-5161
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29632480
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in human neuroscienc
Subtitle (English):a selective review of approaches to integrate EEG and behavior
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/26
Completion year:2018
Release date:2022/01/03
Tag:EEG; ERP; blind source separation; canonical correlations analysis; deep learning; hierarchical Bayesian model; partial least squares; representational similarity analysis
Volume:12
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [2R01EB005846, R01REB020407, P20GM103472]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [1539067, 1658303]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

