Design and fabrication of geometry-assisted on-demand dosing systems

The controlled dosage of substances from a device to its environment, such as a tissue or an organ in medical applications or a reactor, room, machinery or ecosystem in technical, should ideally match the requirements of the applications, e.g. in terms of the time point at which the cargo is released. On-demand dosage systems may enable such a desired release pattern, if the device contain suitable features that can translate external signals into a release function. This study is motivated by the opportunities arising from microsystems capable of an on-demand release and the contributions that geometrical design may have in realizing such features. The goals of this work included the design, fabrication, characterization and experimental proof-of-concept of geometry-assisted triggerable dosing effect (a) with a sequential dosing release and (b) in a self-sufficient dosage system. Structure-function relationships were addressed on the molecular, morphological and, with a particular attention, the device design level, which is on the micrometer scale. Models and/or computational tools were used to screen the parameter space and provide guidance for experiments.

