Predicting Cortisol Exposure from Paediatric Hydrocortisone Formulation Using a Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic Model Established in Healthy Adults

  • Background and objective Optimisation of hydrocortisone replacement therapy in children is challenging as there is currently no licensed formulation and dose in Europe for children under 6 years of age. In addition, hydrocortisone has non-linear pharmacokinetics caused by saturable plasma protein binding. A paediatric hydrocortisone formulation, Infacort (R) oral hydrocortisone granules with taste masking, has therefore been developed. The objective of this study was to establish a population pharmacokinetic model based on studies in healthy adult volunteers to predict hydrocortisone exposure in paediatric patients with adrenal insufficiency. Methods Cortisol and binding protein concentrations were evaluated in the absence and presence of dexamethasone in healthy volunteers (n = 30). Dexamethasone was used to suppress endogenous cortisol concentrations prior to and after single doses of 0.5, 2, 5 and 10 mg of Infacort (R) or 20 mg of Infacort (R)/hydrocortisone tablet/hydrocortisone intravenously. A plasma protein binding model wasBackground and objective Optimisation of hydrocortisone replacement therapy in children is challenging as there is currently no licensed formulation and dose in Europe for children under 6 years of age. In addition, hydrocortisone has non-linear pharmacokinetics caused by saturable plasma protein binding. A paediatric hydrocortisone formulation, Infacort (R) oral hydrocortisone granules with taste masking, has therefore been developed. The objective of this study was to establish a population pharmacokinetic model based on studies in healthy adult volunteers to predict hydrocortisone exposure in paediatric patients with adrenal insufficiency. Methods Cortisol and binding protein concentrations were evaluated in the absence and presence of dexamethasone in healthy volunteers (n = 30). Dexamethasone was used to suppress endogenous cortisol concentrations prior to and after single doses of 0.5, 2, 5 and 10 mg of Infacort (R) or 20 mg of Infacort (R)/hydrocortisone tablet/hydrocortisone intravenously. A plasma protein binding model was established using unbound and total cortisol concentrations, and sequentially integrated into the pharmacokinetic model. Results Both specific (non-linear) and non-specific (linear) protein binding were included in the cortisol binding model. A two-compartment disposition model with saturable absorption and constant endogenous cortisol baseline (Baseline (cort),15.5 nmol/L) described the data accurately. The predicted cortisol exposure for a given dose varied considerably within a small body weight range in individuals weighing < 20 kg. Conclusions Our semi-mechanistic population pharmacokinetic model for hydrocortisone captures the complex pharmacokinetics of hydrocortisone in a simplified but comprehensive framework. The predicted cortisol exposure indicated the importance of defining an accurate hydrocortisone dose to mimic physiological concentrations for neonates and infants weighing < 20 kg.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Johanna Melin, Zinnia P. Parra-GuillenORCiD, Niklas HartungORCiD, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiD, Richard J. Ross, Martin J. Whitaker, Charlotte Kloft
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40262-017-0575-8
ISSN:0312-5963
ISSN:1179-1926
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28762136
Title of parent work (English):Clinical Pharmacokinetics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Northcote
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/31
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:57
Issue:4
Number of pages:13
First page:515
Last Page:527
Funding institution:European Commission FP7 Grant [281654 TAIN]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

