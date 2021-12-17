Schließen

Arithmetische Konzepte aus kognitiv-entwicklungspsychologischer Sicht

Artihmetic Concepts From a Cognitive Developmental-psychology Perspective

  • The acquisition of basic arithmetic concepts of children at pre-school and primary-school age (about 4 to 8 years of age) can be described by a cognitive developmental model with 6 levels: (1) count number, (2) mental number line, (3) cardinality and decomposability, (4) class inclusion and embeddedness, (5) relationality, and (6) units in numbers (bundling and unbundling). In this paper, 3 studies for longitudinally testing the model are presented. In Studies 1 (N = 26; heterogeneous age) and 2 (N = 62; homogeneous age) it shows that the individual development of arithmetic concepts across 18 months (Study 1:4 points of measurement) respectively 17 months (Study 2:3 points of measurement before, at, and after entering primary school) follows the levels of the model. In Study 3 (N = 243) it shows that the acquisition of curricular mathematical competencies at the end of Grade 2 is better predicted by conceptual arithmetic understanding at the end of Grade 1 than by intelligence. The results substantiate the validity of the model undThe acquisition of basic arithmetic concepts of children at pre-school and primary-school age (about 4 to 8 years of age) can be described by a cognitive developmental model with 6 levels: (1) count number, (2) mental number line, (3) cardinality and decomposability, (4) class inclusion and embeddedness, (5) relationality, and (6) units in numbers (bundling and unbundling). In this paper, 3 studies for longitudinally testing the model are presented. In Studies 1 (N = 26; heterogeneous age) and 2 (N = 62; homogeneous age) it shows that the individual development of arithmetic concepts across 18 months (Study 1:4 points of measurement) respectively 17 months (Study 2:3 points of measurement before, at, and after entering primary school) follows the levels of the model. In Study 3 (N = 243) it shows that the acquisition of curricular mathematical competencies at the end of Grade 2 is better predicted by conceptual arithmetic understanding at the end of Grade 1 than by intelligence. The results substantiate the validity of the model und confirm the relevance of basic arithmetic concepts for mathematical learning at school with respective consequences for the remedial training of children with math learning difficulties and dyscalculia.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Annemarie Fritz, Antje EhlertORCiDGND, Detlev Leutner
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13138-018-0131-6
ISSN:0173-5322
ISSN:1869-2699
Title of parent work (German):Journal für Mathematik-Didaktik
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2018/03/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Tag:Acquisition of arithmetical concepts; Arithmetic; Development of concepts; Developmental model; Mathematic in the primary school
Volume:39
Issue:1
Number of pages:35
First page:7
Last Page:41
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

