Erika Giangrisostomi, Ruslan Ovsyannikov, Florian Sorgenfrei, Teng Zhang, Andreas Lindblad, Yasmine Sassa, Ute B. Cappel, Torsten Leitner, Rolf Mitzner, Svante Svensson, Nils Martensson, Alexander Föhlisch
- The implementation of a high-transmission, angular-resolved time-of-Right electron spectrometer with a 1.25 MHz pulse selector at the PM4 soft X-ray dipole beamline of the synchrotron BESSY II creates unique capabilities to inquire electronic structure via photoelectron spectroscopy with a minimum of radiation dose. Solid-state samples can be prepared and characterized with standard UHV techniques and rapidly transferred from various preparation chambers to a 4-axis temperature-controlled measurement stage. A synchronized MHz laser system enables excited-state characterization and dynamical studies starting from the picosecond timescale. This article introduces the principal characteristics of the PM4 beamline and LowDosePES end-station. Recent results from graphene, an organic hole transport material for solar cells and the transition metal dichalcogenide MoS2 are presented to demonstrate the instrument performances.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Erika Giangrisostomi, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Teng Zhang, Andreas Lindblad, Yasmine SassaORCiD, Ute B. Cappel, Torsten Leitner, Rolf Mitzner, Svante Svensson, Nils Martensson, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.elspec.2017.05.011
|ISSN:
|0368-2048
|ISSN:
|1873-2526
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of electron spectroscopy and related phenomena : the international journal on theoretical and experimental aspects of electron spectroscopy
|Subtitle (English):
|electronic structure of matter in its native state
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/17
|Volume:
|224
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|68
|Last Page:
|78
|Funding institution:
|Programme (FP7)/ERC grantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [321319]; Universitat Potsdam within the project "CHOPTOF: MHz-Chopper fur multi-dimensionale winkelaufgeloste Flugzeitspektroskopie an BESSY II" (BMBF) [05K12IP2]; Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin fur Materialien and Energie GmbH (HZB); Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Wenner Gren foundation; Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council [2014-6463]; Marie Sklodowska Curie Actions [INCA 600398]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access