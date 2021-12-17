Schließen

Low Dose Photoelectron Spectroscopy at BESSY II

  • The implementation of a high-transmission, angular-resolved time-of-Right electron spectrometer with a 1.25 MHz pulse selector at the PM4 soft X-ray dipole beamline of the synchrotron BESSY II creates unique capabilities to inquire electronic structure via photoelectron spectroscopy with a minimum of radiation dose. Solid-state samples can be prepared and characterized with standard UHV techniques and rapidly transferred from various preparation chambers to a 4-axis temperature-controlled measurement stage. A synchronized MHz laser system enables excited-state characterization and dynamical studies starting from the picosecond timescale. This article introduces the principal characteristics of the PM4 beamline and LowDosePES end-station. Recent results from graphene, an organic hole transport material for solar cells and the transition metal dichalcogenide MoS2 are presented to demonstrate the instrument performances.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Erika Giangrisostomi, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Teng Zhang, Andreas Lindblad, Yasmine SassaORCiD, Ute B. Cappel, Torsten Leitner, Rolf Mitzner, Svante Svensson, Nils Martensson, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.elspec.2017.05.011
ISSN:0368-2048
ISSN:1873-2526
Title of parent work (English):Journal of electron spectroscopy and related phenomena : the international journal on theoretical and experimental aspects of electron spectroscopy
Subtitle (English):electronic structure of matter in its native state
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:224
Number of pages:11
First page:68
Last Page:78
Funding institution:Programme (FP7)/ERC grantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [321319]; Universitat Potsdam within the project "CHOPTOF: MHz-Chopper fur multi-dimensionale winkelaufgeloste Flugzeitspektroskopie an BESSY II" (BMBF) [05K12IP2]; Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin fur Materialien and Energie GmbH (HZB); Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Wenner Gren foundation; Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council [2014-6463]; Marie Sklodowska Curie Actions [INCA 600398]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.