Capabilities of angle resolved time of flight electron spectroscopy with the 60 degrees wide angle acceptance lens

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Danilo KühnGND, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Erika Giangrisostomi, Raphael JayORCiD, Abdurrahman Musazay, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Christian Strahlman, Svante Svensson, Nils MårtenssonORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.elspec.2017.06.008
|ISSN:
|0368-2048
|ISSN:
|1873-2526
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of electron spectroscopy and related phenomena : the international journal on theoretical and experimental aspects of electron spectroscopy
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/11
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/17
|Tag:
|Artof; Electron spectroscopy; Energy resolution; Synchrotron; Time of flight; Wide angle
|Volume:
|224
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|45
|Last Page:
|50
|Funding institution:
|ERC-ADG Advanced Investigator under the Horizon EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]; European Research Council grantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [321319]; Carl Tryggers foundation for scientific reseach/CTH); Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 782