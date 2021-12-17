Schließen

Capabilities of angle resolved time of flight electron spectroscopy with the 60 degrees wide angle acceptance lens

  • The simultaneous detection of energy, momentum and temporal information in electron spectroscopy is the key aspect to enhance the detection efficiency in order to broaden the range of scientific applications. Employing a novel 60 degrees wide angle acceptance lens system, based on an additional accelerating electron optical element, leads to a significant enhancement in transmission over the previously employed 30 degrees electron lenses. Due to the performance gain, optimized capabilities for time resolved electron spectroscopy and other high transmission applications with pulsed ionizing radiation have been obtained. The energy resolution and transmission have been determined experimentally utilizing BESSY II as a photon source. Four different and complementary lens modes have been characterized. (C) 2017 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Author details:Danilo KühnGND, Florian SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Erika Giangrisostomi, Raphael JayORCiD, Abdurrahman Musazay, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Christian Strahlman, Svante Svensson, Nils MårtenssonORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.elspec.2017.06.008
ISSN:0368-2048
ISSN:1873-2526
Title of parent work (English):Journal of electron spectroscopy and related phenomena : the international journal on theoretical and experimental aspects of electron spectroscopy
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Tag:Artof; Electron spectroscopy; Energy resolution; Synchrotron; Time of flight; Wide angle
Volume:224
Number of pages:6
First page:45
Last Page:50
Funding institution:ERC-ADG Advanced Investigator under the Horizon EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]; European Research Council grantEuropean Research Council (ERC) [321319]; Carl Tryggers foundation for scientific reseach/CTH); Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 782

