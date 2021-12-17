Evidence of damage evolution during creep of Al-Mg alloy using synchrotron X-ray refraction
- In order to provide further evidence of damage mechanisms predicted by the recent solid-state transformation creep (SSTC) model, direct observation of damage accumulation during creep of Al-3.85Mg was made using synchrotron X-ray refraction. X-ray refraction techniques detect the internal specific surface (i.e. surface per unit volume) on a length scale comparable to the specimen size, but with microscopic sensitivity. A significant rise in the internal specific surface with increasing creep time was observed, providing evidence for the creation of a fine grain substructure, as predicted by the SSTC model. This substructure was also observed by scanning electron microscopy.
|Sandra CabezaORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Ricio PereyraORCiD, Ricardo Fernandez, Gaspar Gonzalez-DoncelORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
|2018
|aluminium alloys; creep; damage; electron microscopy; subgrain structure; synchrotron X-ray refraction
