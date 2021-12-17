Schließen

Evidence of damage evolution during creep of Al-Mg alloy using synchrotron X-ray refraction

  • In order to provide further evidence of damage mechanisms predicted by the recent solid-state transformation creep (SSTC) model, direct observation of damage accumulation during creep of Al-3.85Mg was made using synchrotron X-ray refraction. X-ray refraction techniques detect the internal specific surface (i.e. surface per unit volume) on a length scale comparable to the specimen size, but with microscopic sensitivity. A significant rise in the internal specific surface with increasing creep time was observed, providing evidence for the creation of a fine grain substructure, as predicted by the SSTC model. This substructure was also observed by scanning electron microscopy.

Metadaten
Author details:Sandra CabezaORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Ricio PereyraORCiD, Ricardo Fernandez, Gaspar Gonzalez-DoncelORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S1600576718001449
ISSN:1600-5767
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied crystallography
Publisher:International Union of Crystallography
Place of publishing:Chester
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Tag:aluminium alloys; creep; damage; electron microscopy; subgrain structure; synchrotron X-ray refraction
Volume:51
Number of pages:8
First page:420
Last Page:427
Funding institution:MINECO, Spain [MAT2014-55415-C32-1-RP]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

