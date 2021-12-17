The Stack of Yang-Mills Fields on Lorentzian Manifolds

Marco Benini, Alexander Schenkel, Urs Schreiber We provide an abstract definition and an explicit construction of the stack of non-Abelian Yang-Mills fields on globally hyperbolic Lorentzian manifolds. We also formulate a stacky version of the Yang-Mills Cauchy problem and show that its well-posedness is equivalent to a whole family of parametrized PDE problems. Our work is based on the homotopy theoretical approach to stacks proposed in Hollander (Isr. J. Math. 163:93-124, 2008), which we shall extend by further constructions that are relevant for our purposes. In particular, we will clarify the concretification of mapping stacks to classifying stacks such as BG (con).