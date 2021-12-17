Schließen

The Stack of Yang-Mills Fields on Lorentzian Manifolds

  • We provide an abstract definition and an explicit construction of the stack of non-Abelian Yang-Mills fields on globally hyperbolic Lorentzian manifolds. We also formulate a stacky version of the Yang-Mills Cauchy problem and show that its well-posedness is equivalent to a whole family of parametrized PDE problems. Our work is based on the homotopy theoretical approach to stacks proposed in Hollander (Isr. J. Math. 163:93-124, 2008), which we shall extend by further constructions that are relevant for our purposes. In particular, we will clarify the concretification of mapping stacks to classifying stacks such as BG (con).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marco BeniniORCiDGND, Alexander SchenkelORCiD, Urs SchreiberORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00220-018-3120-1
ISSN:0010-3616
ISSN:1432-0916
Title of parent work (English):Communications in mathematical physics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:359
Issue:2
Number of pages:56
First page:765
Last Page:820
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (Germany); Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; Royal Society (UK) through a Royal Society University Research Fellowship, a Research Grant and an Enhancement Award; [RVO:67985840]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.