Electrosynthesized Molecularly Imprinted Polymer for Laccase Using the Inactivated Enzyme as the Target

  The first molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) for the recognition of the copper-enzyme laccase was successfully prepared by electropolymerizing scopoletin in the presence of alkaline-inactivated enzyme. Laccase-MIP and the control polymer without laccase (nonimprinted polymer, NIP) were characterized by voltammetry using the redox marker ferricyanide. After electropolymerization, the signals for ferricyanide for both the MIP and the NIP were almost completely suppressed and increased after removal of the target from the polymer layer. Rebinding of both inactivated and active laccase decreased the ferricyanide peak currents to almost equal extent. The relative decrease of signal suppression approached saturation above 10 nM. Furthermore, the surface activity of rebound laccase toward the oxidation of catechol was investigated. The surface activity approached saturation above 10 nM, a value close to the value of the measurements with ferricyanide. Interaction of NIP with laccase brought about a six times smaller signal of catechol oxidation.

Metadaten
Author details:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/bkcs.11413
ISSN:1229-5949
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of the Korean chemical society
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Tag:Biomimetic sensors; Electropolymerization; Laccase; Molecularly imprinted polymers; Scopoletin
Volume:39
Issue:4
Number of pages:6
First page:483
Last Page:488
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

