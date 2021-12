To date, the cause of most scolioses is still unclear and, therefore, causal treatment is impossible. The present work assumes that the trigger for a so-called idiopathic scoliosis is a functional disorder of muscles expressed by a reduced relative holding force. Special voluntary muscle actions might have a compensatory effect on the deformity and preventing a progression or even inducing a regression. In particular, patients with a high risk of progression, such as adolescents, could benefit from these. There are many different muscle training regimes. Climbing also offers a possibility. Thus, a training concept for therapeutic climbing in adolescents with scoliosis is presented. The author refers to the Potsdam Model, thereby. This model makes it possible to systematically implement special strength exercises on the climbing wall at jumping height. Climbing protections are not necessary and any therapeutic corrections or assistance can be given directly. The main contents of the concept are playful experiences of climbing

To date, the cause of most scolioses is still unclear and, therefore, causal treatment is impossible. The present work assumes that the trigger for a so-called idiopathic scoliosis is a functional disorder of muscles expressed by a reduced relative holding force. Special voluntary muscle actions might have a compensatory effect on the deformity and preventing a progression or even inducing a regression. In particular, patients with a high risk of progression, such as adolescents, could benefit from these. There are many different muscle training regimes. Climbing also offers a possibility. Thus, a training concept for therapeutic climbing in adolescents with scoliosis is presented. The author refers to the Potsdam Model, thereby. This model makes it possible to systematically implement special strength exercises on the climbing wall at jumping height. Climbing protections are not necessary and any therapeutic corrections or assistance can be given directly. The main contents of the concept are playful experiences of climbing movements and a systematical boulder training. For the latter, exercises are given in an enclosed booklet. The exercises focus on the activation and training of muscles which derotate the spinal column. In the main part of a training session, they can be performed in combination with a correction of lateral bending and sagittal profile (3D autocorrection) by supervision of a trained therapist. The work claims to explain the selection of the exercises and the individual adaptation to the patient from a functional-anatomical point of view to health professionals. In the near future, the concept will be investigated in a randomized controlled trial. All necessary preparations have been made in the context of this work.

