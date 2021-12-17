Schließen

Reply to “Comment on ‘The Maximum Possible and the Maximum Expected Earthquake Magnitude for Production‐Induced Earthquakes at the Gas Field in Groningen, The Netherlands’ by Gert Zöller and Matthias Holschneider” by Mathias Raschke

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gert ZöllerORCiDGND, Matthias HolschneiderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120170131
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:Albany
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:108
Issue:2
Number of pages:2
First page:1029
Last Page:1030
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.