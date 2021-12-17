Schließen

Spatiotemporal Variations of Ground Motion in Northern Chile before and after the 2014 M-w 8.1 Iquique Megathrust Event

  • To evaluate the spatiotemporal variations of ground motions in northern Chile, we built a high-quality rock seismic acceleration database and an interface earthquakes catalog. Two ground-motion prediction equation (GMPE) models for subduction zones have been tested and validated for the area. They were then used as backbone models to describe the time-space variations of earthquake frequency content (Fourier and response spectra). Consistent with previous studies of large subduction earthquakes, moderate interface earthquakes in northern Chile show an increase of the high-frequency energy released with depth. A regional variability of earthquake frequency content is also observed, which may be related to a lateral segmentation of the mechanical properties of the subduction interface. Finally, interface earthquakes show a temporal evolution of their frequency content in the earthquake sequence associated with the 2014 Iquique M-w 8.1 megathrust earthquake. Surprisingly, the change does not occur with the mainshock but is associatedTo evaluate the spatiotemporal variations of ground motions in northern Chile, we built a high-quality rock seismic acceleration database and an interface earthquakes catalog. Two ground-motion prediction equation (GMPE) models for subduction zones have been tested and validated for the area. They were then used as backbone models to describe the time-space variations of earthquake frequency content (Fourier and response spectra). Consistent with previous studies of large subduction earthquakes, moderate interface earthquakes in northern Chile show an increase of the high-frequency energy released with depth. A regional variability of earthquake frequency content is also observed, which may be related to a lateral segmentation of the mechanical properties of the subduction interface. Finally, interface earthquakes show a temporal evolution of their frequency content in the earthquake sequence associated with the 2014 Iquique M-w 8.1 megathrust earthquake. Surprisingly, the change does not occur with the mainshock but is associated with an 8 month slow slip preceding the megathrust. Electronic Supplement: Strong-motion database.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jesus Pina-Valdes, Anne SocquetORCiD, Fabrice Pierre CottonORCiDGND, Sebastian SpechtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120170052
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:Albany
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:108
Issue:2
Number of pages:14
First page:801
Last Page:814
Funding institution:Chilean National Commission of Science and Technology (CONICYT)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

