Schließen

Morphological study of microgel-based colloidal systems by cryogenic transmission electron microscopy (cryo-TEM)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zdravko Kochovski, He JiaORCiD, Yan LuGND
ISSN:0065-7727
Title of parent work (English):Abstracts of papers : joint conference / The Chemical Institute of Cananda, CIC, American Chemical Society, ACS
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/17
Volume:256
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.