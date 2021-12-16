Regionale Versorgungsaspekte des akuten Myokardinfarktes im Nordosten Deutschlands

Background In recent decades, guideline-based therapy of myocardial infarction has led to a considerable reduction in myocardial infarction mortality. However, there are relevant differences in acute care and the extent of infarction mortality. The objective of this survey was to analyze the current care situation of patients with acute myocardial infarction in the region of northeast Germany (Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Methods Based on pseudonymized data from a statutory health insurance of 1 387 084 persons, a total of 6733 patients with inpatient admission at MI were filtered using the ICD10 code I21 and I22 for 2012. Total inhospital mortality and 1-year mortality and prognostic parameters were evaluated and analyzed in country comparisons. Results Both the hospital mortality rate and the 1-year mortality rate of the individual countries (Berlin 13.6 resp. 27.5 %, respectively, BRB 13.9 and 27.9 %, MV 14.4 and 29.0 %, respectively) were comparable to the overall rate (13.9 % or 28.0 %) and in the country

Background In recent decades, guideline-based therapy of myocardial infarction has led to a considerable reduction in myocardial infarction mortality. However, there are relevant differences in acute care and the extent of infarction mortality. The objective of this survey was to analyze the current care situation of patients with acute myocardial infarction in the region of northeast Germany (Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Methods Based on pseudonymized data from a statutory health insurance of 1 387 084 persons, a total of 6733 patients with inpatient admission at MI were filtered using the ICD10 code I21 and I22 for 2012. Total inhospital mortality and 1-year mortality and prognostic parameters were evaluated and analyzed in country comparisons. Results Both the hospital mortality rate and the 1-year mortality rate of the individual countries (Berlin 13.6 resp. 27.5 %, respectively, BRB 13.9 and 27.9 %, MV 14.4 and 29.0 %, respectively) were comparable to the overall rate (13.9 % or 28.0 %) and in the country comparison. In the multiple analysis, the 1-year mortality was determined by the invasive strategy (OR 0.42, 95 % CI 0.35 -0.51, p < 0.001) as well as by the implementation of the guidelines-based secondary prevention (OR 0.14, 95 % CI 0.12 - 0.17, p < 0.001). There were no statistical differences between the three federal states. Conclusion The investigated population of patients with acute MI in Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern demonstrated a comparable inpatient and post-hospital care and 1-year prognosis regardless of the federal state assignment. Referral to coronary angiography and adequate implementation of evidence-based medication demonstrated a significant prognostic impact.

…