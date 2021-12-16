Regionale Versorgungsaspekte des akuten Myokardinfarktes im Nordosten Deutschlands

- Hintergrund In den letzten Jahrzehnten führte die leitliniengerechte Therapie des akuten Myokardinfarktes (MI) zu einer Mortalitätsreduktion in Deutschland, wobei zwischen einzelnen Bundesländern erhebliche Unterschiede beschrieben werden. Ziel war es daher, die aktuelle Versorgungssituation von Patienten mit MI in der Region Nordost-Deutschland (Berlin, Brandenburg [BRB] und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern [MV]) zu untersuchen und Prädiktoren der 1-Jahresmortalität unter Berücksichtigung der regionalen Zuordnung zu identifizieren.
Methode Auf Basis pseudonymisierter Abrechnungsdaten einer gesetzlichen Krankenversicherung wurden für das Jahr 2012 anhand des ICD 10-Codes I21 und I22 von 1 387 084 Versicherten insgesamt 6733 Patienten mit stationärer Aufnahme bei MI gefiltert. Neben der Krankenhaus- und 1-Jahresmortalität wurden potenzielle Prognoseprädiktoren unter Berücksichtigung von Komorbiditäten, periinfarziellen Prozeduren und sekundärpräventiver Pharmakotherapie erfasst und im Ländervergleich analysiert.
Ergebnisse Sowohl die Krankenhaus- als auch die 1-Jahresmortalitätsrate der einzelnen Länder (Berlin 13,6 resp. 27,5 %, BRB 13,9 resp. 27,9 %, MV 14,4 resp. 29,0 %) war vergleichbar zur Gesamtrate (13,9 % resp. 28,0 %) und im Ländervergleich weitgehend identisch. Die multiple Analyse der Einflussfaktoren auf die 1-Jahresmortalität identifizierte vor allem die Koronarangiografie (OR 0,42, 95 % KI 0,35 – 0,51, p < 0,001) und die Umsetzung der pharmakologischen Leitlinienempfehlungen (OR 0,14, 95 % KI 0,12 – 0,17, p < 0,001) als wesentliche Maßnahmen zur Risikoreduktion. Bei beiden Einflussfaktoren lagen univariat keine statistischen Unterschiede zwischen den drei Bundesländern vor.
Schlussfolgerung Die vorliegenden Daten lassen auf eine vergleichbare stationäre und poststationäre Versorgung und 1-Jahresprognose von Patienten mit akutem MI in den Bundesländern Berlin, Brandenburg und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in der untersuchten Population schließen, wobei insbesondere der Durchführung einer Koronarangiografie und der adäquaten Umsetzung einer leitliniengerechten Pharmakotherapie prognostische Bedeutung zukommt.…
- Background In recent decades, guideline-based therapy of myocardial infarction has led to a considerable reduction in myocardial infarction mortality. However, there are relevant differences in acute care and the extent of infarction mortality. The objective of this survey was to analyze the current care situation of patients with acute myocardial infarction in the region of northeast Germany (Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Methods Based on pseudonymized data from a statutory health insurance of 1 387 084 persons, a total of 6733 patients with inpatient admission at MI were filtered using the ICD10 code I21 and I22 for 2012. Total inhospital mortality and 1-year mortality and prognostic parameters were evaluated and analyzed in country comparisons. Results Both the hospital mortality rate and the 1-year mortality rate of the individual countries (Berlin 13.6 resp. 27.5 %, respectively, BRB 13.9 and 27.9 %, MV 14.4 and 29.0 %, respectively) were comparable to the overall rate (13.9 % or 28.0 %) and in the countryBackground In recent decades, guideline-based therapy of myocardial infarction has led to a considerable reduction in myocardial infarction mortality. However, there are relevant differences in acute care and the extent of infarction mortality. The objective of this survey was to analyze the current care situation of patients with acute myocardial infarction in the region of northeast Germany (Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Methods Based on pseudonymized data from a statutory health insurance of 1 387 084 persons, a total of 6733 patients with inpatient admission at MI were filtered using the ICD10 code I21 and I22 for 2012. Total inhospital mortality and 1-year mortality and prognostic parameters were evaluated and analyzed in country comparisons. Results Both the hospital mortality rate and the 1-year mortality rate of the individual countries (Berlin 13.6 resp. 27.5 %, respectively, BRB 13.9 and 27.9 %, MV 14.4 and 29.0 %, respectively) were comparable to the overall rate (13.9 % or 28.0 %) and in the country comparison. In the multiple analysis, the 1-year mortality was determined by the invasive strategy (OR 0.42, 95 % CI 0.35 -0.51, p < 0.001) as well as by the implementation of the guidelines-based secondary prevention (OR 0.14, 95 % CI 0.12 - 0.17, p < 0.001). There were no statistical differences between the three federal states. Conclusion The investigated population of patients with acute MI in Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern demonstrated a comparable inpatient and post-hospital care and 1-year prognosis regardless of the federal state assignment. Referral to coronary angiography and adequate implementation of evidence-based medication demonstrated a significant prognostic impact.…