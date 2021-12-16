Schließen

Determination of lipid profiles in serum of obese ponies before and after weight reduction by using multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography

  • Obesity is a key component of equine metabolic syndrome, which is highly associated with laminitis. Feed restriction and/or exercise are known to alleviate the detrimental effects of insulin resistance in obese ponies. However, little is known about changes in the serum lipid patterns due to weight reduction and its association with disease outcomes. Therefore, the lipid patterns in the serum of 14 mature ponies before and after a 14-week body weight reduction program (BWRP) were investigated by multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography (MOD-TLC). Additionally, sensitivity to insulin (SI), body condition scores (BCS) and cresty neck scores (CNS) were measured. A BWRP resulted in a significant loss of body weight (P < 0.001), which was associated with beneficial decreases in BCS and CNS (both, P < 0.001). Serum lipid compositions revealed significantly increased free fatty acid (FFA), sphingomyelin (SM; both P < 0.001), total cholesterol (C) and cholesterol ester (CE) (both P < 0.01) and triacylglycerol (TG; P < 0.05) densities.Obesity is a key component of equine metabolic syndrome, which is highly associated with laminitis. Feed restriction and/or exercise are known to alleviate the detrimental effects of insulin resistance in obese ponies. However, little is known about changes in the serum lipid patterns due to weight reduction and its association with disease outcomes. Therefore, the lipid patterns in the serum of 14 mature ponies before and after a 14-week body weight reduction program (BWRP) were investigated by multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography (MOD-TLC). Additionally, sensitivity to insulin (SI), body condition scores (BCS) and cresty neck scores (CNS) were measured. A BWRP resulted in a significant loss of body weight (P < 0.001), which was associated with beneficial decreases in BCS and CNS (both, P < 0.001). Serum lipid compositions revealed significantly increased free fatty acid (FFA), sphingomyelin (SM; both P < 0.001), total cholesterol (C) and cholesterol ester (CE) (both P < 0.01) and triacylglycerol (TG; P < 0.05) densities. Improvement of SI after the BWRP was associated with increases in neutral lipids (C, CE and TG, all P < 0.01), FFA and the phospholipid SM (both, P < 0.001). The results show that a BWRP in obese ponies was effective and associated with changes in the concentrations of neutral lipids and the phospholipid SM, indicating that SM may play a role in insulin signaling pathways and thus in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and the progression of metabolic syndrome in obese ponies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ratchada AuyyuenyongORCiD, Andrea HenzeORCiDGND, Julia Ungru, Florian Johannes SchweigertORCiDGND, Jens RailaORCiDGND, Ingrid VervuertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rvsc.2017.11.013
ISSN:0034-5288
ISSN:1532-2661
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29241051
Title of parent work (English):Research in veterinary science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/21
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/12/16
Tag:Equine metabolic syndrome; Horse; Neutral lipids; Phospholipids; Thin layer chromatography
Volume:117
Number of pages:7
First page:111
Last Page:117
Funding institution:Office of the Service Commission (OCSC), Thailand
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

