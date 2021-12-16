Determination of lipid profiles in serum of obese ponies before and after weight reduction by using multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography

Obesity is a key component of equine metabolic syndrome, which is highly associated with laminitis. Feed restriction and/or exercise are known to alleviate the detrimental effects of insulin resistance in obese ponies. However, little is known about changes in the serum lipid patterns due to weight reduction and its association with disease outcomes. Therefore, the lipid patterns in the serum of 14 mature ponies before and after a 14-week body weight reduction program (BWRP) were investigated by multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography (MOD-TLC). Additionally, sensitivity to insulin (SI), body condition scores (BCS) and cresty neck scores (CNS) were measured. A BWRP resulted in a significant loss of body weight (P < 0.001), which was associated with beneficial decreases in BCS and CNS (both, P < 0.001). Serum lipid compositions revealed significantly increased free fatty acid (FFA), sphingomyelin (SM; both P < 0.001), total cholesterol (C) and cholesterol ester (CE) (both P < 0.01) and triacylglycerol (TG; P < 0.05) densities.

Obesity is a key component of equine metabolic syndrome, which is highly associated with laminitis. Feed restriction and/or exercise are known to alleviate the detrimental effects of insulin resistance in obese ponies. However, little is known about changes in the serum lipid patterns due to weight reduction and its association with disease outcomes. Therefore, the lipid patterns in the serum of 14 mature ponies before and after a 14-week body weight reduction program (BWRP) were investigated by multi-one-dimensional thin-layer chromatography (MOD-TLC). Additionally, sensitivity to insulin (SI), body condition scores (BCS) and cresty neck scores (CNS) were measured. A BWRP resulted in a significant loss of body weight (P < 0.001), which was associated with beneficial decreases in BCS and CNS (both, P < 0.001). Serum lipid compositions revealed significantly increased free fatty acid (FFA), sphingomyelin (SM; both P < 0.001), total cholesterol (C) and cholesterol ester (CE) (both P < 0.01) and triacylglycerol (TG; P < 0.05) densities. Improvement of SI after the BWRP was associated with increases in neutral lipids (C, CE and TG, all P < 0.01), FFA and the phospholipid SM (both, P < 0.001). The results show that a BWRP in obese ponies was effective and associated with changes in the concentrations of neutral lipids and the phospholipid SM, indicating that SM may play a role in insulin signaling pathways and thus in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and the progression of metabolic syndrome in obese ponies.

