Pattern-oriented modelling as a novel way to verify and validate functional-structural plant models

  • Background and Aims Functional-structural plant (FSP) models have been widely used to understand the complex interactions between plant architecture and underlying developmental mechanisms. However, to obtain evidence that a model captures these mechanisms correctly, a clear distinction must be made between model outputs used for calibration and thus verification, and outputs used for validation. In pattern-oriented modelling (POM), multiple verification patterns are used as filters for rejecting unrealistic model structures and parameter combinations, while a second, independent set of patterns is used for validation. Key Results After calibration, our model simultaneously reproduced multiple observed architectural patterns. The model then successfully predicted, without further calibration, the validation patterns. The model supports the hypothesis that carbon allocation can be modelled as being dependent on current organ biomass and sink strength of each organ type, and also predicted the observed developmental timing of the leafBackground and Aims Functional-structural plant (FSP) models have been widely used to understand the complex interactions between plant architecture and underlying developmental mechanisms. However, to obtain evidence that a model captures these mechanisms correctly, a clear distinction must be made between model outputs used for calibration and thus verification, and outputs used for validation. In pattern-oriented modelling (POM), multiple verification patterns are used as filters for rejecting unrealistic model structures and parameter combinations, while a second, independent set of patterns is used for validation. Key Results After calibration, our model simultaneously reproduced multiple observed architectural patterns. The model then successfully predicted, without further calibration, the validation patterns. The model supports the hypothesis that carbon allocation can be modelled as being dependent on current organ biomass and sink strength of each organ type, and also predicted the observed developmental timing of the leaf sink-source transition stage.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ming Wang, Neil WhiteORCiD, Volker GrimmORCiDGND, Helen Hofman, David Doley, Grant Thorp, Bronwen Cribb, Ella Wherritt, Liqi Han, John Wilkie, Jim HananORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/aob/mcx187
ISSN:0305-7364
ISSN:1095-8290
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29425285
Title of parent work (English):Annals of botany
Subtitle (English):a demonstration with the annual growth module of avocado
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/16
Tag:L-systems; ODD (Overview, Design concepts, Details) protocol; Pattern-oriented modelling; Persea americana; agent-based model; carbon allocation; functional-structural plant model; individual-based model; model analysis; model validation; model verification; plant architecture
Volume:121
Issue:5
Number of pages:19
First page:941
Last Page:959
Funding institution:Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI); University of Queensland (QAAFI Postgraduate Award); Small Tree - High Productivity Initiative, an initiative of the Queensland Government; Innovation and Employment (MBIE)New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) [C11X1305]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

