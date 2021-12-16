Ming Wang, Neil White, Volker Grimm, Helen Hofman, David Doley, Grant Thorp, Bronwen Cribb, Ella Wherritt, Liqi Han, John Wilkie, Jim Hanan
- Background and Aims Functional-structural plant (FSP) models have been widely used to understand the complex interactions between plant architecture and underlying developmental mechanisms. However, to obtain evidence that a model captures these mechanisms correctly, a clear distinction must be made between model outputs used for calibration and thus verification, and outputs used for validation. In pattern-oriented modelling (POM), multiple verification patterns are used as filters for rejecting unrealistic model structures and parameter combinations, while a second, independent set of patterns is used for validation. Key Results After calibration, our model simultaneously reproduced multiple observed architectural patterns. The model then successfully predicted, without further calibration, the validation patterns. The model supports the hypothesis that carbon allocation can be modelled as being dependent on current organ biomass and sink strength of each organ type, and also predicted the observed developmental timing of the leafBackground and Aims Functional-structural plant (FSP) models have been widely used to understand the complex interactions between plant architecture and underlying developmental mechanisms. However, to obtain evidence that a model captures these mechanisms correctly, a clear distinction must be made between model outputs used for calibration and thus verification, and outputs used for validation. In pattern-oriented modelling (POM), multiple verification patterns are used as filters for rejecting unrealistic model structures and parameter combinations, while a second, independent set of patterns is used for validation. Key Results After calibration, our model simultaneously reproduced multiple observed architectural patterns. The model then successfully predicted, without further calibration, the validation patterns. The model supports the hypothesis that carbon allocation can be modelled as being dependent on current organ biomass and sink strength of each organ type, and also predicted the observed developmental timing of the leaf sink-source transition stage.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Ming Wang, Neil WhiteORCiD, Volker GrimmORCiDGND, Helen Hofman, David Doley, Grant Thorp, Bronwen Cribb, Ella Wherritt, Liqi Han, John Wilkie, Jim HananORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/aob/mcx187
|ISSN:
|0305-7364
|ISSN:
|1095-8290
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29425285
|Title of parent work (English):
|Annals of botany
|Subtitle (English):
|a demonstration with the annual growth module of avocado
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/07
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/16
|Tag:
|L-systems; ODD (Overview, Design concepts, Details) protocol; Pattern-oriented modelling; Persea americana; agent-based model; carbon allocation; functional-structural plant model; individual-based model; model analysis; model validation; model verification; plant architecture
|Volume:
|121
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|19
|First page:
|941
|Last Page:
|959
|Funding institution:
|Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI); University of Queensland (QAAFI Postgraduate Award); Small Tree - High Productivity Initiative, an initiative of the Queensland Government; Innovation and Employment (MBIE)New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) [C11X1305]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access