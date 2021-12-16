Schließen

The Kazdan-Warner equation on canonically compactifiable graphs

  • We study the Kazdan-Warner equation on canonically compactifiable graphs. These graphs are distinguished as analytic properties of Laplacians on these graphs carry a strong resemblance to Laplacians on open pre-compact manifolds.

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias KellerORCiDGND, Michael Schwarz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00526-018-1329-7
ISSN:0944-2669
ISSN:1432-0835
Title of parent work (English):Calculus of variations and partial differential equations
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/16
Volume:57
Issue:2
Number of pages:18
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

