The Kazdan-Warner equation on canonically compactifiable graphs
- We study the Kazdan-Warner equation on canonically compactifiable graphs. These graphs are distinguished as analytic properties of Laplacians on these graphs carry a strong resemblance to Laplacians on open pre-compact manifolds.
|Author details:
|Matthias KellerORCiDGND, Michael Schwarz
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00526-018-1329-7
|ISSN:
|0944-2669
|ISSN:
|1432-0835
|Title of parent work (English):
|Calculus of variations and partial differential equations
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/16
|Volume:
|57
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|18
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access