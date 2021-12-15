Schließen

The response time of glacial erosion

  • There has been recent progress in the understanding of the evolution of Quaternary climate. Simultaneously, there have been improvements in the understanding of glacial erosion processes, with better parameter constraints. Despite this, there remains much debate about whether or not the observed cooling over the Quaternary has driven an increase in glacial erosion rates. Most studies agree that the erosional response to climate change must be transient; therefore, the time scale of the climatic change and the response time of glacial erosion must be accounted for. Here we analyze the equations governing glacial erosion in a steadily uplifting landscape with variable climatic forcing and derive expressions for two fundamental response time scales. The first time scale describes the response of the glacier and the second one the glacial erosion response. We find that glaciers have characteristic time scales of the order of 10 to 10,000 years, while the characteristic time scale for glacial erosion is of the order of a few tens ofThere has been recent progress in the understanding of the evolution of Quaternary climate. Simultaneously, there have been improvements in the understanding of glacial erosion processes, with better parameter constraints. Despite this, there remains much debate about whether or not the observed cooling over the Quaternary has driven an increase in glacial erosion rates. Most studies agree that the erosional response to climate change must be transient; therefore, the time scale of the climatic change and the response time of glacial erosion must be accounted for. Here we analyze the equations governing glacial erosion in a steadily uplifting landscape with variable climatic forcing and derive expressions for two fundamental response time scales. The first time scale describes the response of the glacier and the second one the glacial erosion response. We find that glaciers have characteristic time scales of the order of 10 to 10,000 years, while the characteristic time scale for glacial erosion is of the order of a few tens of thousands to a few million years. We then use a numerical model to validate the approximations made to derive the analytical solutions. The solutions show that short period forcing is dampened by the glacier response time, and long period forcing (>1 Myr) may be dampened by erosional response of glaciers when the rock uplift rates are high. In most tectonic and climatic conditions, we expect to see the strongest response of glacial erosion to periodic climatic forcing corresponding to Plio-Pleistocene climatic cycles. Finally, we use the numerical model to predict the response of glacial systems to the observed climatic forcing of the Quaternary, including, but not limited to, the Milankovich periods and the long-term secular cooling trend. We conclude that an increase of glacial erosion in response to Quaternary cooling is physically plausible, and we show that the magnitude of the increase depends on rock uplift and ice accumulation rates.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Frederic HermanORCiD, Jean BraunORCiDGND, Eric DealORCiD, Gunther PrasicekORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/2017JF004586
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Earth surface
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/15
Volume:123
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:801
Last Page:817
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

