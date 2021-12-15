Schließen

Microbial community responses to modern environmental and Past Climatic Conditions in Omongwa Pan, Western Kalahari

  Due to a lack of well-preserved terrestrial climate archives, paleoclimate studies are sparse in southwestern Africa. Because there are no perennial lacustrine systems in this region, this study relies on a saline pan as an archive for climate information in the western Kalahari (Namibia). Molecular biological and biogeochemical analyses were combined to examine the response of indigenous microbial communities to modern and past climate-induced environmental conditions. The 16S rRNA gene high-throughput sequencing was applied to sediment samples from Omongwa pan to characterize the modern microbial diversity. Highest diversity of microorganisms, dominated by the extreme halophilic archaeon Halobacteria and by the bacterial phylum Gemmatimonadetes, was detected in the near-surface sediments of Omongwa pan. In deeper sections abundance and diversity significantly decreases and Bacillus, known to form spores, become dominant. Lipid biomarkers for living and past microbial life were analyzed to track the influence of climate variation on the abundance of microbial communities from the Last Glacial Maximum to Holocene time. Since water is an inevitable requirement for microbial life, in this dry region the abundance of past microbial biomarkers was evaluated to conclude on periods of increased paleoprecipitation in the past. The data point to a period of increased humidity in the western Kalahari during the Last Glacial to Holocene transition indicating a southward shift of the Intertropical Convergence Zone during this period. Comparison with results from a southwestern Kalahari pan suggests complex displacements of the regional atmospheric systems since the Last Glacial Maximum.

Metadaten
Author details:Steffi GenderjahnORCiD, Mashal AlawiORCiD, Dirk WagnerORCiD, I. Schueller, A. Wanke, Kai MangelsdorfORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/2017JG004098
ISSN:2169-8953
ISSN:2169-8961
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Biogeosciences
Subtitle (German):a paired 16S rRNA Gene profiling and lipid biomarker approach
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/26
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/15
Volume:123
Issue:4
Number of pages:19
First page:1333
Last Page:1351
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03G0838B/C]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

