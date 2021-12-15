The present study aimed at identifying latent profiles of body image concerns in adolescents and young adults. Subsequently, associations between these profiles and potentially harmful behaviors are examined. Self-report data of 758 male and female adolescents, aged 14 to 22 years, were analyzed. Participants provided demographic and anthropometric data and completed surveys on weight/shape and muscularity concern as well as on disturbed eating behaviors and dysfunctional exercise. Latent profile analyses of weight/shape concern and muscularity concern were performed separately for each gender. The analyses indicated three-class solutions in men and women. In both genders, the inconspicuous class, characterized by small amounts of weight/shape and muscularity concerns, was the largest one (86% in men, 68% in women). Whereas 10% of the men and 23% of the women were assigned to the borderline class, 4% of the men and 8% of the women formed the conspicuous class (marked weight/shape and muscularity concerns). Between genders, the degrees

The present study aimed at identifying latent profiles of body image concerns in adolescents and young adults. Subsequently, associations between these profiles and potentially harmful behaviors are examined. Self-report data of 758 male and female adolescents, aged 14 to 22 years, were analyzed. Participants provided demographic and anthropometric data and completed surveys on weight/shape and muscularity concern as well as on disturbed eating behaviors and dysfunctional exercise. Latent profile analyses of weight/shape concern and muscularity concern were performed separately for each gender. The analyses indicated three-class solutions in men and women. In both genders, the inconspicuous class, characterized by small amounts of weight/shape and muscularity concerns, was the largest one (86% in men, 68% in women). Whereas 10% of the men and 23% of the women were assigned to the borderline class, 4% of the men and 8% of the women formed the conspicuous class (marked weight/shape and muscularity concerns). Between genders, the degrees of muscularity concern differed in the borderline and inconspicuous classes, while the degrees of weight/shape concern differed in the inconspicuous class only. The comparable degrees of weight/shape and muscularity concerns in men and women in the affected classes underline the relevance of both aspects in both genders. Classes could be distinguished by harmful behaviors, like restrained eating or emotional exercise, proving the clinical significance of body image concerns.

