Schließen

Receipt of genetic risk information significantly improves blood pressure control among African anecestry adults with hypertension

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Carol R. Horowitz, Kezhen Fei, Michelle A. Ramos, Diane Hauser, Stephen B. Ellis, Neil Calman, Erwin BöttingerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-018-4413-y
ISSN:0884-8734
ISSN:1525-1497
Title of parent work (English):Journal of General Internal Medicine
Subtitle (English):results of a randomized trail
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/15
Volume:33
Number of pages:2
First page:S322
Last Page:S323
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.