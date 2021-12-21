Schließen

Sex-specific effects of small-sided games in basketball on psychometric and physiological markers during Ramadan intermittent fasting

  • Background: We assessed the effects of gender, in association with a four-week small-sided games (SSGs) training program, during Ramadan intermitting fasting (RIF) on changes in psychometric and physiological markers in professional male and female basketball players. Methods: Twenty-four professional basketball players from the first Tunisian (Tunisia) division participated in this study. The players were dichotomized by sex (males [GM = 12]; females [GF = 12]). Both groups completed a 4 weeks SSGs training program with 3 sessions per week. Psychometric (e.g., quality of sleep, fatigue, stress, and delayed onset of muscle soreness [DOMS]) and physiological parameters (e.g., heart rate frequency, blood lactate) were measured during the first week (baseline) and at the end of RIF (post-test). Results: Post hoc tests showed a significant increase in stress levels in both groups (GM [− 81.11%; p < 0.001, d = 0.33, small]; GF [− 36,53%; p = 0.001, d = 0.25, small]). Concerning physiological parameters, ANCOVA revealedBackground: We assessed the effects of gender, in association with a four-week small-sided games (SSGs) training program, during Ramadan intermitting fasting (RIF) on changes in psychometric and physiological markers in professional male and female basketball players. Methods: Twenty-four professional basketball players from the first Tunisian (Tunisia) division participated in this study. The players were dichotomized by sex (males [GM = 12]; females [GF = 12]). Both groups completed a 4 weeks SSGs training program with 3 sessions per week. Psychometric (e.g., quality of sleep, fatigue, stress, and delayed onset of muscle soreness [DOMS]) and physiological parameters (e.g., heart rate frequency, blood lactate) were measured during the first week (baseline) and at the end of RIF (post-test). Results: Post hoc tests showed a significant increase in stress levels in both groups (GM [− 81.11%; p < 0.001, d = 0.33, small]; GF [− 36,53%; p = 0.001, d = 0.25, small]). Concerning physiological parameters, ANCOVA revealed significantly lower heart rates in favor of GM at post-test (1.70%, d = 0.38, small, p = 0.002). Conclusions: Our results showed that SSGs training at the end of the RIF negatively impacted psychometric parameters of male and female basketball players. It can be concluded that there are sex-mediated effects of training during RIF in basketball players, and this should be considered by researchers and practitioners when programing training during RIF.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr735.pdfeng
    (739KB)

    SHA-512: 5a69dd39064890d53a8e4467c061471d1c89d9e65da75fde43656cc2b6f0a1d920b7d4aad31bfa3f28f053f35d5df80e51002a5af536ba938f81fdf2cea2072a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Seifeddine Brini, Abderraouf Ben AbderrahmanORCiD, Cain C. T. ClarkORCiD, Sghaeir Zouita, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Karuppasamy Govindasamy, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-531578
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53157
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a pilot study
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (735)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/15
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/12/20
Tag:Fatigue
Performance; Recovery; Stress levels; Team sports
Article number:56
Number of pages:11
Source:BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation 13 (2021) 56 DOI: 10.1186/s13102-021-00285-1
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.