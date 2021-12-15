Schließen

Keep ecological restoration open and flexible

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eric S. Higgs, Jim A. Harris, Tina HegerORCiDGND, Richard J. Hobbs, Stephen D. Murphy, Katharine N. Suding
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-018-0483-9
ISSN:2397-334X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29403073
Title of parent work (English):Nature Ecology & Evolution
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/05
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/15
Volume:2
Issue:4
Number of pages:1
First page:580
Last Page:580
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.