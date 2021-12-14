Physical polyurethane hydrogels via charge shielding through acids or salts
- Physical hydrogels with tunable stress-relaxation and excellent stress recovery are formed from anionic polyurethanes via addition of acids, monovalent salts, or divalent salts. Gel properties can be widely adjusted through pH, salt valence, salt concentration, and monomer composition. We propose and investigate a novel gelation mechanism based on a colloidal system interacting through charge repulsion and chrage shielding, allowing a broad use of the material, from acidic (pH 4–5.5) to pH-neutral hydrogels with Young's moduli ranging from 10 to 140 kPa.
|Author details:
|Mai-Thi LeiendeckerORCiDGND, Christopher J. Licht, Jannik Borghs, David J. Mooney, Marc ZimmermannORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201700711
|ISSN:
|1022-1336
|ISSN:
|1521-3927
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29383857
|Title of parent work (English):
|Macromolecular rapid communications
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/31
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/14
|Tag:
|acidic crosslinking; charge repulsion; charge shielding; ionic crosslinking; physical hydrogels; polyurethanes; stress recovery; stress-relaxation
|Volume:
|39
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|5
|Funding institution:
|Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert