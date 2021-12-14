Schließen

Physical polyurethane hydrogels via charge shielding through acids or salts

  • Physical hydrogels with tunable stress-relaxation and excellent stress recovery are formed from anionic polyurethanes via addition of acids, monovalent salts, or divalent salts. Gel properties can be widely adjusted through pH, salt valence, salt concentration, and monomer composition. We propose and investigate a novel gelation mechanism based on a colloidal system interacting through charge repulsion and chrage shielding, allowing a broad use of the material, from acidic (pH 4–5.5) to pH-neutral hydrogels with Young's moduli ranging from 10 to 140 kPa.

Metadaten
Author details:Mai-Thi LeiendeckerORCiDGND, Christopher J. Licht, Jannik Borghs, David J. Mooney, Marc ZimmermannORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201700711
ISSN:1022-1336
ISSN:1521-3927
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29383857
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular rapid communications
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/31
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/14
Tag:acidic crosslinking; charge repulsion; charge shielding; ionic crosslinking; physical hydrogels; polyurethanes; stress recovery; stress-relaxation
Volume:39
Issue:7
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

