Spatial coherence of flood-rich and flood-poor periods across Germany

  Despite its societal relevance, the question whether fluctuations in flood occurrence or magnitude are coherent in space has hardly been addressed in quantitative terms. We investigate this question for Germany by analysing fluctuations in annual maximum series (AMS) values at 68 discharge gauges for the common time period 1932-2005. We find remarkable spatial coherence across Germany given its different flood regimes. For example, there is a tendency that flood-rich/-poor years in sub-catchments of the Rhine basin, which are dominated by winter floods, coincide with flood-rich/-poor years in the southern sub-catchments of the Danube basin, which have their dominant flood season in summer. Our findings indicate that coherence is caused rather by persistence in catchment wetness than by persistent periods of higher/lower event precipitation. Further, we propose to differentiate between event-type and non-event-type coherence. There are quite a number of hydrological years with considerable nonevent-type coherence, i.e. AMS values of the 68 gauges are spread out through the year but in the same magnitude range. Years with extreme flooding tend to be of event-type and non-coherent, i.e. there is at least one precipitation event that affects many catchments to various degree. Although spatial coherence is a remarkable phenomenon, and large-scale flooding across Germany can lead to severe situations, extreme magnitudes across the whole country within one event or within one year were not observed in the investigated period.

Metadaten
Author details:Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Viet Dung NguyenORCiDGND, Heiko ApelORCiDGND, Lars GerlitzGND, Kai SchröterORCiDGND, Eva Styliani SteirouORCiD, Sergiy VorogushynORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2018.02.082
ISSN:0022-1694
ISSN:1879-2707
Title of parent work (English):Journal of hydrology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/14
Tag:Catchment wetness; Climate variability; Flood regimes; Flood timing; Spatial coherence
Volume:559
Number of pages:14
First page:813
Last Page:826
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

