From fast to slow rotation in the open clusters NGC 2516 and NGC 3532

Angular momentum is a particularly sensitive probe into stellar evolution because it changes significantly over the main sequence life of a star. In this thesis, I focus on young main sequence stars of which some feature a rapid evolution in their rotation rates. This transition from fast to slow rotation is inadequately explored observationally and this work aims to provide insights into the properties and time scales but also investigates stellar rotation in young open clusters in general. I focus on the two open clusters NGC 2516 and NGC 3532 which are ~150 Myr (zero-age main sequence age) and ~300 Myr old, respectively. From 42 d-long time series photometry obtained at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, I determine stellar rotation periods in both clusters. With accompanying low resolution spectroscopy, I measure radial velocities and chromospheric emission for NGC 3532, the former to establish a clean membership and the latter to probe the rotation-activity connection. The rotation period distribution derived for

Angular momentum is a particularly sensitive probe into stellar evolution because it changes significantly over the main sequence life of a star. In this thesis, I focus on young main sequence stars of which some feature a rapid evolution in their rotation rates. This transition from fast to slow rotation is inadequately explored observationally and this work aims to provide insights into the properties and time scales but also investigates stellar rotation in young open clusters in general. I focus on the two open clusters NGC 2516 and NGC 3532 which are ~150 Myr (zero-age main sequence age) and ~300 Myr old, respectively. From 42 d-long time series photometry obtained at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, I determine stellar rotation periods in both clusters. With accompanying low resolution spectroscopy, I measure radial velocities and chromospheric emission for NGC 3532, the former to establish a clean membership and the latter to probe the rotation-activity connection. The rotation period distribution derived for NGC 2516 is identical to that of four other coeval open clusters, including the Pleiades, which shows the universality of stellar rotation at the zero-age main sequence. Among the similarities (with the Pleiades) the "extended slow rotator sequence" is a new, universal, yet sparse, feature in the colour-period diagrams of open clusters. From a membership study, I find NGC 3532 to be one of the richest nearby open clusters with 660 confirmed radial velocity members and to be slightly sub-solar in metallicity. The stellar rotation periods for NGC 3532 are the first published for a 300 Myr-old open cluster, a key age to understand the transition from fast to slow rotation. The fast rotators at this age have significantly evolved beyond what is observed in NGC 2516 which allows to estimate the spin-down timescale and to explore the issues that angular momentum models have in describing this transition. The transitional sequence is also clearly identified in a colour-activity diagram of stars in NGC 3532. The synergies of the chromospheric activity and the rotation periods allow to understand the colour-activity-rotation connection for NGC 3532 in unprecedented detail and to estimate additional rotation periods for members of NGC 3532, including stars on the "extended slow rotator sequence". In conclusion, this thesis probes the transition from fast to slow rotation but has also more general implications for the angular momentum evolution of young open clusters.

…