Understanding the role of rainfall and hydrology in determining fluvial erosion efficiency

  • Due to the challenges in upscaling daily climatic forcing to geological time, physically realistic models describing how rainfall drives fluvial erosion are lacking. To bridge this gap between short-term hydrology and long-term geomorphology, we derive a theoretical framework for long-term fluvial erosion rates driven by realistic climate by integrating an established stochastic-mechanistic model of hydrology into a threshold-stochastic formulation of stream power. The hydrological theory provides equations for the daily streamflow probability distribution as a function of climatic boundary conditions. The new parameters introduced are rooted firmly in established climatic and hydrological theory. This allows us to account for how fluvial erosion rates respond to changes in rainfall intensity, frequency, evapotranspiration rates, and soil moisture dynamics in a way that is consistent with existing theories. We use this framework to demonstrate how hydroclimatic conditions and erosion threshold magnitude control the degree ofDue to the challenges in upscaling daily climatic forcing to geological time, physically realistic models describing how rainfall drives fluvial erosion are lacking. To bridge this gap between short-term hydrology and long-term geomorphology, we derive a theoretical framework for long-term fluvial erosion rates driven by realistic climate by integrating an established stochastic-mechanistic model of hydrology into a threshold-stochastic formulation of stream power. The hydrological theory provides equations for the daily streamflow probability distribution as a function of climatic boundary conditions. The new parameters introduced are rooted firmly in established climatic and hydrological theory. This allows us to account for how fluvial erosion rates respond to changes in rainfall intensity, frequency, evapotranspiration rates, and soil moisture dynamics in a way that is consistent with existing theories. We use this framework to demonstrate how hydroclimatic conditions and erosion threshold magnitude control the degree of nonlinearity between steepness index and erosion rate. We find that hydrological processes can have a significant influence on how erosive a particular climatic forcing will be. By accounting for the influence of hydrology on fluvial erosion, we conclude that climate is an important control on erosion rates and long-term landscape evolution.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Eric DealORCiD, Jean BraunORCiDGND, Gianluca BotterORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/2017JF004393
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Earth surface
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2108/02/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/14
Volume:123
Issue:4
Number of pages:35
First page:744
Last Page:778
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

