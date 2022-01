Endocrine effects of plasticizers and the development of a breast cell-based toxicity screening system

Humans are frequently exposed to a variety of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs), which can cause harmful effects, e.g. disturbance of growth, development and reproduction, and cancer (UBA, 2016). EDCs are often components of synthetically manufactured products. Materials made of plastics, building materials, electronic items, textiles or cosmetic products can be particularly contaminated (Ain et al., 2021). One group of EDCs that has gained increased interest in recent years is phthalates. They are used as plasticizers in plastic materials to which people are daily exposed to. Phthalate plasticizers exert their harmful effects among others via activation of the estrogen receptor α (ERα), the estrogen receptor β (ERβ) and via inhibition of the androgen receptor (AR). Some phthalates have already been classified by the EU as Cancerogenic-, Mutagenic-, Reprotoxic- (CMR) substances and their use in industry has been restricted. After oral ingestion, phthalates are metabolized and are finally excreted with the urine. Numerous

Humans are frequently exposed to a variety of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs), which can cause harmful effects, e.g. disturbance of growth, development and reproduction, and cancer (UBA, 2016). EDCs are often components of synthetically manufactured products. Materials made of plastics, building materials, electronic items, textiles or cosmetic products can be particularly contaminated (Ain et al., 2021). One group of EDCs that has gained increased interest in recent years is phthalates. They are used as plasticizers in plastic materials to which people are daily exposed to. Phthalate plasticizers exert their harmful effects among others via activation of the estrogen receptor α (ERα), the estrogen receptor β (ERβ) and via inhibition of the androgen receptor (AR). Some phthalates have already been classified by the EU as Cancerogenic-, Mutagenic-, Reprotoxic- (CMR) substances and their use in industry has been restricted. After oral ingestion, phthalates are metabolized and are finally excreted with the urine. Numerous toxicological studies exist on phthalates, but mainly with the parent substances, not with their primary and secondary metabolites. In the course of the restriction of phthalates by the EU, the phthalate-free plasticizer di-isononylcyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate (DINCH®), was introduced to the market. So far, almost no toxicologically relevant properties have been identified for DINCH®. However, the effects of DINCH® have only been studied in animal experiments and, as with phthalates, almost exclusively with the parent substance. However, toxic effects of a particular compound may be induced by its metabolites and not by the parent compound itself. Therefore, potential endocrine effects of 15 phthalates, 19 phthalate metabolites, DINCH®, and five of its metabolites were investigated using reporter gene assays on the ERα, ERβ, and the AR. In addition, studies of the influence of some selected plasticizers on peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor α (PPARα) and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPARγ) activity were performed. Furthermore, a H295R steroidogenesis assay was performed to determine the influence of DINCH® and its metabolites on estradiol or testosterone synthesis. Analysis of the experiments shows that the phthalates either stimulated or inhibited ERα and ERβ activity and inhibited AR activity, whereas the phthalate metabolites did not affect the activity of these human hormone receptors. In contrast, metabolites of di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) stimulated transactivation of the human PPARα and PPARγ in analogous reporter gene assays, although DEHP itself did not activate these nuclear receptors. Therefore, primary and secondary phthalate metabolites appear to exert different effects at the molecular level compared to the parent compounds. Similarly, the results showed that the phthalate-free plasticizer DINCH® itself did not affect the activity of ERα, ERβ, AR, PPARα and PPARγ, while the DINCH® metabolites were shown to activate all these receptors. In the case of AR, DINCH® metabolites mainly enhanced AR activity stimulated by dihydrotestosterone (DHT). In the H295R steroidogenesis assay, neither DINCH® nor any of its metabolites affected estradiol or testosterone synthesis. Primary and secondary metabolites of DINCH® thus exert different effects at the molecular level than DINCH® itself. However, all these in vitro effects of DINCH® metabolites were observed only at high concentrations, which were about three orders of magnitude higher than the reported DINCH® metabolite concentrations in human urine. Therefore, the in vitro data does not support the assumption that DINCH® or any of the metabolites studied could have significant endocrine effects in vivo at relevant exposure levels in humans. Following the demonstration of direct and indirect endocrine effects of the studied plasticizers, a new effect-based in vitro 3D screening tool for toxicity assays of non-genotoxic carcinogens was developed using estrogen receptor-negative (ER-) MCF10-A cells and estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) MCF-12A cells. This arose from the background that breast cancer is the most common cancer occurring in women and estrogenic substances, such as phthalates, can probably influence the disease. The human mammary epithelial cell lines MCF-10A and MCF-12A form well-differentiated acini-like structures when cultured in three-dimensional Matrigel culture for a period of 20 days. The model should make it possible to detect substance effects on cell differentiation and growth, on mammary cell acini, and to differentiate between estrogenic and non-estrogenic effects at the same time. In the present study, both cell lines were tested for their suitability as an effect-based in vitro assay system for non-genotoxic carcinogens. An Automated Acinus Detection And Morphological Evaluation (ADAME) software solution has been developed for automatic acquisition of acinus images and determination of morphological parameters such as acinus size, lumen size, and acinus roundness. Several test substances were tested for their ability to affect acinus formation and cellular differentiation. Human epithelial growth factor (EGF) stimulated acinus growth for both cell lines, while all trans retinoic acid (RA) inhibited acinar growth. The potent estrogen 17β-estradiol had no effect on acinus formation of MCF-10A cells but resulted in larger MCF-12A acini. Thus, the parallel use of both cell lines together with the developed high content screening and evaluation tool allows the rapid identification of the estrogenic and cancerogenic properties of a given test compound. The morphogenesis of the acini was only slightly affected by the test substances. On the one hand, this suggests a robust test system, on the other hand, it probably cannot detect low-potent estrogenic compounds such as phthalates or DINCH®. The advantage of the robustness of the system, however, may be that vast numbers of "positive" results with questionable biological relevance could be avoided, such as those observed in sensitive reporter gene assays.

