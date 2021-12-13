Timed written picture naming in 14 European languages

Mark Torrance, Guido Nottbusch, Rui A. Alves, Barbara Arfe, Lucile Chanquoy, Evgeny Chukharev-Hudilainen, Ioannis Dimakos, Raquel Fidalgo, Jukka Hyona, Omar I. Johannesson, George Madjarov, Dennis Nikolas Pauly, Per Henning Uppstad, Luuk van Waes, Michael Vernon, Asa Wengelin
- We describe the Multilanguage Written Picture Naming Dataset. This gives trial-level data and time and agreement norms for written naming of the 260 pictures of everyday objects that compose the colorized Snodgrass and Vanderwart picture set (Rossion & Pourtois in Perception, 33, 217-236, 2004). Adult participants gave keyboarded responses in their first language under controlled experimental conditions (N = 1,274, with subsamples responding in Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish). We measured the time to initiate a response (RT) and interkeypress intervals, and calculated measures of name and spelling agreement. There was a tendency across all languages for quicker RTs to pictures with higher familiarity, image agreement, and name frequency, and with higher name agreement. Effects of spelling agreement and effects on output rates after writing onset were present in some, but not all, languages. Written naming therefore shows name retrievalWe describe the Multilanguage Written Picture Naming Dataset. This gives trial-level data and time and agreement norms for written naming of the 260 pictures of everyday objects that compose the colorized Snodgrass and Vanderwart picture set (Rossion & Pourtois in Perception, 33, 217-236, 2004). Adult participants gave keyboarded responses in their first language under controlled experimental conditions (N = 1,274, with subsamples responding in Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish). We measured the time to initiate a response (RT) and interkeypress intervals, and calculated measures of name and spelling agreement. There was a tendency across all languages for quicker RTs to pictures with higher familiarity, image agreement, and name frequency, and with higher name agreement. Effects of spelling agreement and effects on output rates after writing onset were present in some, but not all, languages. Written naming therefore shows name retrieval effects that are similar to those found in speech, but our findings suggest the need for cross-language comparisons as we seek to understand the orthographic retrieval and/or assembly processes that are specific to written output.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Mark TorranceORCiD, Guido NottbuschGND, Rui A. Alves, Barbara Arfe, Lucile Chanquoy, Evgeny Chukharev-Hudilainen, Ioannis Dimakos, Raquel Fidalgo, Jukka HyonaORCiD, Omar I. Johannesson, George Madjarov, Dennis Nikolas PaulyORCiDGND, Per Henning Uppstad, Luuk van Waes, Michael Vernon, Asa Wengelin
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3758/s13428-017-0902-x
|ISSN:
|1554-351X
|ISSN:
|1554-3528
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28540511
|Title of parent work (English):
|Behavior research methods : a journal of the Psychonomic Society
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/24
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/12/13
|Tag:
|Interkey interval; Language production; Picture naming; Response time; Word production; Written production
|Volume:
|50
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|744
|Last Page:
|758
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International