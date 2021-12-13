Schließen

Human life course biology

Metadaten
Author details:Barry BoginORCiD, Carlos VareaORCiD, Michael Hermanussen, Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ajpa.23357
ISSN:0002-9483
ISSN:1096-8644
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29574837
Title of parent work (English):American journal of physical anthropology
Subtitle (English):a centennial perspective of scholarship on the human pattern of physical growth and its place in human biocultural evolution
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/25
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/13
Tag:adolescence; childhood; life history; menopause; senescence
Volume:165
Issue:4
Number of pages:21
First page:834
Last Page:854
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

