Schließen

Tuned Surface-Enhanced raman scattering performance of undulated Au@Ag triangles

  • Negatively charged ultraflat gold nanotriangles (AuNTs) stabilized by the anionic surfactant dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT) were reloaded with the cationic surfactant benzylhexadecyldimethylammonium chloride (BDAC). Because of the spontaneous formation of a catanionic AOT micelle/BDAC bilayer onto the surface of the reloaded AuNTs, a reduction of Ag+ ions leads to the formation of spherical silver nanoparticles (AgNPs). With increasing concentration of AgNPs on the AuNTs, the localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) is shifted stepwise from 1300 to 800 nm. The tunable LSPR enables to shift the extinction maximum to the wavelength of the excitation laser of the Raman microscope at 785 nm. Surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) experiments performed under resonance conditions show an SERS enhancement factor of the analyte molecule rhodamine RG6 of 5.1 X 10(5), which can be related to the silver hot spots at the periphery of the undulated gold nanoplatelets.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ferenc LiebigGND, Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Claudia PrietzelGND, Clemens Nikolaus Zeno SchmittORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsanm.8b00570
ISSN:2574-0970
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied nano materials
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/13
Tag:LSPR; SERS; catanionic surfactant bilayer; gold nanotriangles; undulated nanoplatelets
Volume:1
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:1995
Last Page:2003
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KO 1387/14-1, INST 336/64-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.