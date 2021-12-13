Vacuole integrity maintained by DUF300 proteins is required for brassinosteroid signaling regulation

- Brassinosteroid (BR) hormone signaling controls multiple processes during plant growth and development and is initiated at the plasma membrane through the receptor kinase BRASSINOSTEROID INSENSITIVE1 (BRI1) together with co-receptors such as BRI1-ASSOCIATED RECEPTOR KINASE1 (BAK1). BRI1 abundance is regulated by endosomal recycling and vacuolar targeting, but the role of vacuole-related proteins in BR receptor dynamics and BR responses remains elusive. Here, we show that the absence of two DUF300 domain-containing tonoplast proteins, LAZARUS1 (LAZ1) and LAZ1 HOMOLOG1 (LAZ1H1), causes vacuole morphology defects, growth inhibition, and constitutive activation of BR signaling. Intriguingly, tonoplast accumulation of BAK1 was substantially increased and appeared causally linked to enhanced BRI1 trafficking and degradation in laz1 laz1h1 plants. Since unrelated vacuole mutants exhibited normal BR responses, our findings indicate that DUF300 proteins play distinct roles in the regulation of BR signaling by maintaining vacuole integrityBrassinosteroid (BR) hormone signaling controls multiple processes during plant growth and development and is initiated at the plasma membrane through the receptor kinase BRASSINOSTEROID INSENSITIVE1 (BRI1) together with co-receptors such as BRI1-ASSOCIATED RECEPTOR KINASE1 (BAK1). BRI1 abundance is regulated by endosomal recycling and vacuolar targeting, but the role of vacuole-related proteins in BR receptor dynamics and BR responses remains elusive. Here, we show that the absence of two DUF300 domain-containing tonoplast proteins, LAZARUS1 (LAZ1) and LAZ1 HOMOLOG1 (LAZ1H1), causes vacuole morphology defects, growth inhibition, and constitutive activation of BR signaling. Intriguingly, tonoplast accumulation of BAK1 was substantially increased and appeared causally linked to enhanced BRI1 trafficking and degradation in laz1 laz1h1 plants. Since unrelated vacuole mutants exhibited normal BR responses, our findings indicate that DUF300 proteins play distinct roles in the regulation of BR signaling by maintaining vacuole integrity required to balance subcellular BAK1 pools and BR receptor distribution.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Qinsong Liu, Thomas VainORCiD, Corrado ViottiORCiD, Siamsa M. Doyle, Danuse TarkowskaORCiD, Ondrej NovakORCiD, Cyril Zipfel, Folke Sitbon, Stephanie RobertORCiD, Daniel Hofius
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2017.12.015
|ISSN:
|1674-2052
|ISSN:
|1752-9867
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29288738
|Title of parent work (English):
|Molecular plant
|Publisher:
|Cell Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/12/27
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/13
|Tag:
|Arabidopsis; DUF300 proteins; brassinosteroid signaling; tonoplast; vacuole integrity
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|553
|Last Page:
|567
|Funding institution:
|Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU); Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) FoundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation [2012-0087, 2012-0050]; Swedish Research Council (Vetenskapsradet, VR)Swedish Research Council [2016-04562, 2013-4632]; Vinnova (Verket for Innovationssystemet); Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic through the National Program of Sustainability [LO1204]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access