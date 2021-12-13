Schließen

Vacuole integrity maintained by DUF300 proteins is required for brassinosteroid signaling regulation

  • Brassinosteroid (BR) hormone signaling controls multiple processes during plant growth and development and is initiated at the plasma membrane through the receptor kinase BRASSINOSTEROID INSENSITIVE1 (BRI1) together with co-receptors such as BRI1-ASSOCIATED RECEPTOR KINASE1 (BAK1). BRI1 abundance is regulated by endosomal recycling and vacuolar targeting, but the role of vacuole-related proteins in BR receptor dynamics and BR responses remains elusive. Here, we show that the absence of two DUF300 domain-containing tonoplast proteins, LAZARUS1 (LAZ1) and LAZ1 HOMOLOG1 (LAZ1H1), causes vacuole morphology defects, growth inhibition, and constitutive activation of BR signaling. Intriguingly, tonoplast accumulation of BAK1 was substantially increased and appeared causally linked to enhanced BRI1 trafficking and degradation in laz1 laz1h1 plants. Since unrelated vacuole mutants exhibited normal BR responses, our findings indicate that DUF300 proteins play distinct roles in the regulation of BR signaling by maintaining vacuole integrityBrassinosteroid (BR) hormone signaling controls multiple processes during plant growth and development and is initiated at the plasma membrane through the receptor kinase BRASSINOSTEROID INSENSITIVE1 (BRI1) together with co-receptors such as BRI1-ASSOCIATED RECEPTOR KINASE1 (BAK1). BRI1 abundance is regulated by endosomal recycling and vacuolar targeting, but the role of vacuole-related proteins in BR receptor dynamics and BR responses remains elusive. Here, we show that the absence of two DUF300 domain-containing tonoplast proteins, LAZARUS1 (LAZ1) and LAZ1 HOMOLOG1 (LAZ1H1), causes vacuole morphology defects, growth inhibition, and constitutive activation of BR signaling. Intriguingly, tonoplast accumulation of BAK1 was substantially increased and appeared causally linked to enhanced BRI1 trafficking and degradation in laz1 laz1h1 plants. Since unrelated vacuole mutants exhibited normal BR responses, our findings indicate that DUF300 proteins play distinct roles in the regulation of BR signaling by maintaining vacuole integrity required to balance subcellular BAK1 pools and BR receptor distribution.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Qinsong Liu, Thomas VainORCiD, Corrado ViottiORCiD, Siamsa M. Doyle, Danuse TarkowskaORCiD, Ondrej NovakORCiD, Cyril Zipfel, Folke Sitbon, Stephanie RobertORCiD, Daniel Hofius
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2017.12.015
ISSN:1674-2052
ISSN:1752-9867
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29288738
Title of parent work (English):Molecular plant
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/13
Tag:Arabidopsis; DUF300 proteins; brassinosteroid signaling; tonoplast; vacuole integrity
Volume:11
Issue:4
Number of pages:15
First page:553
Last Page:567
Funding institution:Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU); Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) FoundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation [2012-0087, 2012-0050]; Swedish Research Council (Vetenskapsradet, VR)Swedish Research Council [2016-04562, 2013-4632]; Vinnova (Verket for Innovationssystemet); Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic through the National Program of Sustainability [LO1204]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.