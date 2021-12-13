A Yolk-Shell nanoplatform for gene-silencing-enhanced photolytic ablation of cancer

Noninvasive near-infrared (NIR) light responsive therapy is a promising cancer treatment modality; however, some inherent drawbacks of conventional phototherapy heavily restrict its application in clinic. Rather than producing heat or reactive oxygen species in conventional NIR treatment, here a multifunctional yolk-shell nanoplatform is proposed that is able to generate microbubbles to destruct cancer cells upon NIR laser irradiation. Besides, the therapeutic effect is highly improved through the coalition of small interfering RNA (siRNA), which is codelivered by the nanoplatform. In vitro experiments demonstrate that siRNA significantly inhibits expression of protective proteins and reduces the tolerance of cancer cells to bubble-induced environmental damage. In this way, higher cytotoxicity is achieved by utilizing the yolk-shell nanoparticles than treated with the same nanoparticles missing siRNA under NIR laser irradiation. After surface modification with polyethylene glycol and transferrin, the yolk-shell nanoparticles can

Noninvasive near-infrared (NIR) light responsive therapy is a promising cancer treatment modality; however, some inherent drawbacks of conventional phototherapy heavily restrict its application in clinic. Rather than producing heat or reactive oxygen species in conventional NIR treatment, here a multifunctional yolk-shell nanoplatform is proposed that is able to generate microbubbles to destruct cancer cells upon NIR laser irradiation. Besides, the therapeutic effect is highly improved through the coalition of small interfering RNA (siRNA), which is codelivered by the nanoplatform. In vitro experiments demonstrate that siRNA significantly inhibits expression of protective proteins and reduces the tolerance of cancer cells to bubble-induced environmental damage. In this way, higher cytotoxicity is achieved by utilizing the yolk-shell nanoparticles than treated with the same nanoparticles missing siRNA under NIR laser irradiation. After surface modification with polyethylene glycol and transferrin, the yolk-shell nanoparticles can target tumors selectively, as demonstrated from the photoacoustic and ultrasonic imaging in vivo. The yolk-shell nanoplatform shows outstanding tumor regression with minimal side effects under NIR laser irradiation. Therefore, the multifunctional nanoparticles that combining bubble-induced mechanical effect with RNA interference are expected to be an effective NIR light responsive oncotherapy.

