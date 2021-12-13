The population of TeV pulsar wind nebulae in the HESS Galactic Plane Survey

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguener, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Carrigan, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, C. Couturier, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. dewilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, A. Goyal, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, A. Hillert, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, E. Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Oettl, S. Ohm, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, M. Paz Arribas, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, K. Valerius, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka
The nine-year H.E.S.S. Galactic Plane Survey (HGPS) has yielded the most uniform observation scan of the inner Milky Way in the TeV gamma-ray band to date. The sky maps and source catalogue of the HGPS allow for a systematic study of the population of TeV pulsar wind nebulae found throughout the last decade. To investigate the nature and evolution of pulsar wind nebulae, for the first time we also present several upper limits for regions around pulsars without a detected TeV wind nebula. Our data exhibit a correlation of TeV surface brightness with pulsar spindown power (E) over dot. This seems to be caused both by an increase of extension with decreasing (E) over dot, and hence with time, compatible with a power law R-PWN((E) over dot) similar to(E) over dot(0.65 +/- 0.20), and by a mild decrease of TeV gamma-ray luminosity with decreasing (E) over dot, compatible with L-1 (10 TeV) similar to (E) over dot(0.59 +/- 0.21). We also find that the off sets of pulsars with respect to the wind nebula centre with ages around 10 kyr are frequently larger than can be plausibly explained by pulsar proper motion and could be due to an asymmetric environment. In the present data, it seems that a large pulsar off set is correlated with a high apparent TeV efficiency L1- 10 TeV / (E) over dot. In addition to 14 HGPS sources considered firmly identified pulsar wind nebulae and 5 additional pulsar wind nebulae taken from literature, we find 10 HGPS sources that are likely TeV pulsar wind nebula candidates. Using a model that subsumes the present common understanding of the very high-energy radiative evolution of pulsar wind nebulae, we find that the trends and variations of the TeV observables and limits can be reproduced to a good level, drawing a consistent picture of present-day TeV data and theory.
|H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguener, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Carrigan, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, C. Couturier, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. dewilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, A. Goyal, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, A. Hillert, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, E. Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Oettl, S. Ohm, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, M. Paz Arribas, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, K. Valerius, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201629377
|1432-0746
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Article
|English
|2018/04/09
|2018
|H E S S Collaboration
|2021/12/13
|ISM: supernova remnants; catalogs; gamma rays: general; pulsars: general; surveys
|612
|25
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish Ministry of Science and Higher EducationMinistry of Science and Higher Education, Poland; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; EGI Federation
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access