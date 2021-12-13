The HESS Galactic plane survey

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguener, M. Arakawa, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Carrigan, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, P. Eger, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, H. Gast, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, D. Malyshev, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, M. Paz Arribas, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, S. Safi-Harb, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, M. Schandri, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka
- We present the results of the most comprehensive survey of the Galactic plane in very high-energy (VHE) gamma-rays, including a public release of Galactic sky maps, a catalog of VHE sources, and the discovery of 16 new sources of VHE gamma-rays. The High Energy Spectroscopic System (H.E.S.S.) Galactic plane survey (HGPS) was a decade-long observation program carried out by the H.E.S.S. I array of Cherenkov telescopes in Namibia from 2004 to 2013. The observations amount to nearly 2700 h of quality-selected data, covering the Galactic plane at longitudes from l = 250 degrees to 65 degrees and latitudes vertical bar b vertical bar <= 3 degrees. In addition to the unprecedented spatial coverage, the HGPS also features a relatively high angular resolution (0.08 degrees approximate to 5 arcmin mean point spread function 68% containment radius), sensitivity (less than or similar to 1.5% Crab flux for point-like sources), and energy range (0.2-100 TeV). We constructed a catalog of VHE gamma-ray sources from the HGPS data set with aWe present the results of the most comprehensive survey of the Galactic plane in very high-energy (VHE) gamma-rays, including a public release of Galactic sky maps, a catalog of VHE sources, and the discovery of 16 new sources of VHE gamma-rays. The High Energy Spectroscopic System (H.E.S.S.) Galactic plane survey (HGPS) was a decade-long observation program carried out by the H.E.S.S. I array of Cherenkov telescopes in Namibia from 2004 to 2013. The observations amount to nearly 2700 h of quality-selected data, covering the Galactic plane at longitudes from l = 250 degrees to 65 degrees and latitudes vertical bar b vertical bar <= 3 degrees. In addition to the unprecedented spatial coverage, the HGPS also features a relatively high angular resolution (0.08 degrees approximate to 5 arcmin mean point spread function 68% containment radius), sensitivity (less than or similar to 1.5% Crab flux for point-like sources), and energy range (0.2-100 TeV). We constructed a catalog of VHE gamma-ray sources from the HGPS data set with a systematic procedure for both source detection and characterization of morphology and spectrum. We present this likelihood-based method in detail, including the introduction of a model component to account for unresolved, large-scale emission along the Galactic plane. In total, the resulting HGPS catalog contains 78 VHE sources, of which 14 are not reanalyzed here, for example, due to their complex morphology, namely shell-like sources and the Galactic center region. Where possible, we provide a firm identification of the VHE source or plausible associations with sources in other astronomical catalogs. We also studied the characteristics of the VHE sources with source parameter distributions. 16 new sources were previously unknown or unpublished, and we individually discuss their identifications or possible associations. We firmly identified 31 sources as pulsar wind nebulae (PWNe), supernova remnants (SNRs), composite SNRs, or gamma-ray binaries. Among the 47 sources not yet identified, most of them (36) have possible associations with cataloged objects, notably PWNe and energetic pulsars that could power VHE PWNe.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguener, M. Arakawa, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Carrigan, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, P. Eger, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, H. Gast, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva LeserORCiDGND, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, D. Malyshev, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, M. Paz Arribas, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, S. Safi-Harb, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, M. Schandri, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiD, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201732098
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/09
|Completion year:
|2018
|Creating corporation:
|H E S S Collaboration
|Release date:
|2021/12/13
|Tag:
|Galaxy: general; gamma rays: general; surveys
|Volume:
|612
|Number of pages:
|61
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish Ministry of Science and Higher EducationMinistry of Science and Higher Education, Poland; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; EGI Federation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access