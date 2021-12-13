HESS J1741-302: a hidden accelerator in the Galactic plane

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, M. Arakawa, C. Armand, M. Arrieta, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Donath, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, Constantin Beverly Steppa, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka, R. Enokiya, Y. Fukui, T. Hayakawa, T. Okuda, K. Torii, H. Yamamoto
- The H.E.S.S. Collaboration has discovered a new very high energy (VHE, E > 0.1 TeV) gamma-ray source, HESS J1741-302, located in the Galactic plane. Despite several attempts to constrain its nature, no plausible counterpart has been found so far at X-ray and MeV/GeV gamma-ray energies, and the source remains unidentified. An analysis of 145-h of observations of HESS J1741-302 at VHEs has revealed a steady and relatively weak TeV source (similar to 1% of the Crab Nebula flux), with a spectral index of Gamma = 2.3 +/- 0.2(stat) +/- 0.2(sys), extending to energies up to 10 TeV without any clear signature of a cut-off. In a hadronic scenario, such a spectrum implies an object with particle acceleration up to energies of several hundred TeV. Contrary to most H.E.S.S. unidentified sources, the angular size of HESS J1741-302 is compatible with the H.E.S.S. point spread function at VHEs, with an extension constrained to be below 0.068 degrees at a 99% confidence level. The gamma-ray emission detected by H.E.S.S. can be explained both within aThe H.E.S.S. Collaboration has discovered a new very high energy (VHE, E > 0.1 TeV) gamma-ray source, HESS J1741-302, located in the Galactic plane. Despite several attempts to constrain its nature, no plausible counterpart has been found so far at X-ray and MeV/GeV gamma-ray energies, and the source remains unidentified. An analysis of 145-h of observations of HESS J1741-302 at VHEs has revealed a steady and relatively weak TeV source (similar to 1% of the Crab Nebula flux), with a spectral index of Gamma = 2.3 +/- 0.2(stat) +/- 0.2(sys), extending to energies up to 10 TeV without any clear signature of a cut-off. In a hadronic scenario, such a spectrum implies an object with particle acceleration up to energies of several hundred TeV. Contrary to most H.E.S.S. unidentified sources, the angular size of HESS J1741-302 is compatible with the H.E.S.S. point spread function at VHEs, with an extension constrained to be below 0.068 degrees at a 99% confidence level. The gamma-ray emission detected by H.E.S.S. can be explained both within a hadronic scenario, due to collisions of protons with energies of hundreds of TeV with dense molecular clouds, and in a leptonic scenario, as a relic pulsar wind nebula, possibly powered by the middle-aged (20 kyr) pulsar PSR B1737-30. A binary scenario, related to the compact radio source 1LC 358.266+0.038 found to be spatially coincident with the best fit position of HESS J1741-302, is also envisaged.…
|H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E. O. Anguner, M. Arakawa, C. Armand, M. Arrieta, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, S. Bonnefoy, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, M. Buechele, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, S. Caroff, A. Carosi, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, S. Colafrancesco, B. Condon, J. Conrad, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, A. Donath, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, G. Emery, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, F. Gate, G. Giavitto, D. Glawion, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, M. -H. Grondin, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, H. Iwasaki, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, M. Katsuragawa, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, D. Khangulyan, B. Khelifi, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. Lefaucheur, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, Eva LeserORCiDGND, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, S. Nakashima, M. de Naurois, H. Ndiyavala, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, V. Poireau, D. A. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, R. Rauth, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, L. Rinchiuso, C. Romoli, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, S. Saito, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Seglar-Arroyo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, K. Shiningayamwe, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, M. Spir-Jacob, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, Constantin Beverly SteppaORCiD, I. Sushch, T. Takahashi, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, M. Tsirou, N. Tsuji, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, J. Zorn, N. Zywucka, R. Enokiya, Y. Fukui, T. Hayakawa, T. Okuda, K. Torii, H. Yamamoto
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201730581
|1432-0746
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|EDP Sciences
|Les Ulis
|Article
|English
|2018/04/09
|2018
|NANTEN Collaboration HESS Collaboration
|2021/12/13
|ISM: clouds; cosmic rays; gamma rays: ISM; gamma rays: general
|612
|8
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; UK Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish National Science Centre; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research, Science AMP; Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; University of Amsterdam; EGI Federation; Polish National Science Center under the Opus Grant [UMO-2014/13/B/ST9/00945]; [CNRS-IN2P3]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik