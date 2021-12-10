The supernova remnant W49B as seen with HESS and Fermi-LAT

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, O. Anguener, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, A. Goyal, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, C. Hoischen, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, E. Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Oettl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka, J. Katsuta
- The supernova remnant (SNR) W49B originated from a core-collapse supernova that occurred between one and four thousand years ago, and subsequently evolved into a mixed-morphology remnant, which is interacting with molecular clouds (MC). Gamma-ray observations of SNR-MC associations are a powerful tool to constrain the origin of Galactic cosmic rays, as they can probe the acceleration of hadrons through their interaction with the surrounding medium and subsequent emission of non-thermal photons. We report the detection of a gamma-ray source coincident with W49B at very high energies (VHE; E > 100 GeV) with the H.E.S.S. Cherenkov telescopes together with a study of the source with five years of Fermi-LAT high-energy gamma-ray (0.06-300 GeV) data. The smoothly connected, combined source spectrum, measured from 60 MeV to multi-TeV energies, shows two significant spectral breaks at 304 +/- 20 MeV and 8.4(-2.5)(+2.5) GeV; the latter is constrained by the joint fit from the two instruments. The detected spectral features are similar to thoseThe supernova remnant (SNR) W49B originated from a core-collapse supernova that occurred between one and four thousand years ago, and subsequently evolved into a mixed-morphology remnant, which is interacting with molecular clouds (MC). Gamma-ray observations of SNR-MC associations are a powerful tool to constrain the origin of Galactic cosmic rays, as they can probe the acceleration of hadrons through their interaction with the surrounding medium and subsequent emission of non-thermal photons. We report the detection of a gamma-ray source coincident with W49B at very high energies (VHE; E > 100 GeV) with the H.E.S.S. Cherenkov telescopes together with a study of the source with five years of Fermi-LAT high-energy gamma-ray (0.06-300 GeV) data. The smoothly connected, combined source spectrum, measured from 60 MeV to multi-TeV energies, shows two significant spectral breaks at 304 +/- 20 MeV and 8.4(-2.5)(+2.5) GeV; the latter is constrained by the joint fit from the two instruments. The detected spectral features are similar to those observed in several other SNR-MC associations and are found to be indicative of gamma-ray emission produced through neutral-pion decay.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, O. Anguener, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernloehr, R. Blackwell, M. Boettcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Foerster, S. Funk, M. Fuessling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschall, A. Goyal, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, C. Hoischen, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Krueger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. -P. Lenain, E. Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Oettl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puehlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowell, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schuessler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Voelk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Woernlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka, J. Katsuta
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201527843
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/09
|Completion year:
|2018
|Creating corporation:
|H E S S Collaboration H E S S Collaboration Fermi-LAT Collaboration
|Release date:
|2021/12/10
|Tag:
|ISM: clouds; ISM: supernova remnants; gamma rays: general
|Volume:
|612
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; UK Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish Ministry of Science and Higher EducationMinistry of Science and Higher Education, Poland; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; EGI Federation; National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); Department of Energy in the United StatesUnited AtomiqueFrench Atomic Energy Commission; Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique/Institut National de Physique Nucleaire et de Physique des Particules in FranceCentre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Agenzia Spaziale ItalianaItalian Space Agency; Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare in ItalyIstituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT); High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK)High Energy Accelerator Research Organization (KEK); Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in Japan; K. A. Wallenberg FoundationKnut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation; Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research Council; Swedish National Space Board in Sweden; Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica in ItalyIstituto FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-9800334, AST-0098562, AST-0100793, AST-0228993, AST-0507657]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik