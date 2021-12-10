Extended VHE gamma-ray emission towards SGR1806-20, LBV 1806-20, and stellar cluster Cl*1806-20

Using the High Energy Spectroscopic System (H.E.S.S.) telescopes we have discovered a steady and extended very high-energy (VHE) gamma-ray source towards the luminous blue variable candidate LBV 1806-20, massive stellar cluster Cl* 1806-20, and magnetar SGR 1806-20. The new VHE source, HESS J1808-204, was detected at a statistical significance of >6 sigma (post-trial) with a photon flux normalisation (2.9 +/- 0.4(stat) +/- 0.5(sys)) x 10(-13) ph cm(-2) s(-1) TeV-1 at 1 TeV and a power-law photon index of 2.3 +/- 0.2(stat) +/- 0.3(sys). The luminosity of this source (0.2 to 10 TeV; scaled to distance d = 8 : 7 kpc) is L-VHE similar to 1.6 x 10(34)(d = 8.7 kpc)(2) erg s(-1). The VHE gamma-ray emission is extended and is well fit by a single Gaussian with statistical standard deviation of 0.095 degrees +/- 0.015 degrees. This extension is similar to that of the synchrotron radio nebula G10.0-0.3, which is thought to be powered by LBV 1806-20. The VHE gamma-ray luminosity could be provided by the stellar wind luminosity of LBV 1806-20 by

