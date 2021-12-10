Schließen

Synthesis of 3-fluoro-3-methyl-3-silatetrahydropyran and its conformational preferences in gas and solution by GED, NMR and theoretical calculations

  • The 3,3-disubstitued 3-silaheterocyclohexane with an electronegative substituent at silicon, 3-fluoro-3-methyl-3-silatetrahydropyran 1, was synthesized, and its molecular structure and conformational properties studied by gas-phase electron diffraction (GED) and low temperature C-13 and F-19 NMR spectroscopy. Quantum-chemical calculations were carried out both for the isolated species and Hcomplexes in gas and in polar medium. The predominance of the 1-FeqMeax conformer (1-F-eq:1-F-ax ratio of 65:35, Delta G degrees = 0.37 kcal/mol) determined from GED is close to the theoretically estimated conformational equilibrium, especially at the DFT level. In solution, low temperature NMR spectroscopy showed no decoalescence of the signals in C-13 (down to 95 K) and F-19 NMR spectra (down to 123 K). However, the calculated F-19 chemical shift of -173.6 ppm for the 1-FeqMeax conformer practically coincides with the experimentally observed value (-173 to -175 ppm) as distinct from that for the 1-FaxMeeq conformer (-188.8 ppm), suggestingThe 3,3-disubstitued 3-silaheterocyclohexane with an electronegative substituent at silicon, 3-fluoro-3-methyl-3-silatetrahydropyran 1, was synthesized, and its molecular structure and conformational properties studied by gas-phase electron diffraction (GED) and low temperature C-13 and F-19 NMR spectroscopy. Quantum-chemical calculations were carried out both for the isolated species and Hcomplexes in gas and in polar medium. The predominance of the 1-FeqMeax conformer (1-F-eq:1-F-ax ratio of 65:35, Delta G degrees = 0.37 kcal/mol) determined from GED is close to the theoretically estimated conformational equilibrium, especially at the DFT level. In solution, low temperature NMR spectroscopy showed no decoalescence of the signals in C-13 (down to 95 K) and F-19 NMR spectra (down to 123 K). However, the calculated F-19 chemical shift of -173.6 ppm for the 1-FeqMeax conformer practically coincides with the experimentally observed value (-173 to -175 ppm) as distinct from that for the 1-FaxMeeq conformer (-188.8 ppm), suggesting compound 1 to be anancomeric in solution, in compliance with its theoretical and experimental preference in the gas phase.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Svetlana Kirpichenko, Bagrat A. Shainyan, Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Sergey A. Shlykov, Tran Dinh Phien, Alexander Albanov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tet.2018.02.055
ISSN:0040-4020
Title of parent work (English):Tetrahedron
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/10
Tag:3-Fluoro-3-methyl-3-silatetrahydropyran; Conformational analysis; DFT; Gas phase electron diffraction; Low-temperature NMR; MP2 and CCSD(T) calculations
Volume:74
Issue:15
Number of pages:9
First page:1859
Last Page:1867
Funding institution:Ministry of Education and Science of Russian FederationMinistry of Education and Science, Russian Federation [4.3232.2017/4.6]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.