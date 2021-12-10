Analysis of infield rainwater harvesting and land use change impacts on the hydrologic cycle in the Wami River basin

The management of water resources in a river basin experiencing the expansion of agricultural activities requires a proper understanding of impacts on its hydrologic cycle. This study focused on the analysis of impacts of infield rainwater harvesting (IRWH) and future agricultural expansion as land and water uses change (LWUC) on the hydrologic cycle in the Wami River basin (Tanzania) using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool (SWAT). In the SWAT model, IRWH was implemented by fragmenting rainwater harvesting hydrological response units (HRUs) from cropland HRUs and assigning them as potholes for rainwater impoundment. LWUC was implemented by customizing land cover types and their corresponding model parameters in all original HRUs, and introducing projected water uses in the model. The study thus demonstrated the successful modelling of IRWH and land use change in the SWAT model using HRU fragmentation and customization approaches, respectively. The results indicated that IRWH applications in croplands led to a large increase in

The management of water resources in a river basin experiencing the expansion of agricultural activities requires a proper understanding of impacts on its hydrologic cycle. This study focused on the analysis of impacts of infield rainwater harvesting (IRWH) and future agricultural expansion as land and water uses change (LWUC) on the hydrologic cycle in the Wami River basin (Tanzania) using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool (SWAT). In the SWAT model, IRWH was implemented by fragmenting rainwater harvesting hydrological response units (HRUs) from cropland HRUs and assigning them as potholes for rainwater impoundment. LWUC was implemented by customizing land cover types and their corresponding model parameters in all original HRUs, and introducing projected water uses in the model. The study thus demonstrated the successful modelling of IRWH and land use change in the SWAT model using HRU fragmentation and customization approaches, respectively. The results indicated that IRWH applications in croplands led to a large increase in evapotranspiration (ET) and the soil water content, and a decrease in percolation, especially in the dry years. However, the average annual streamflow showed negligible changes when IRWH was implemented, even in 50% of current low-coverage croplands in the river basin. Thus, IRWH applications in the river basin are recommended. The results also indicated that LWUC caused huge changes in ET, the soil water content, percolation and the streamflow from the river basin. The average annual streamflow was predicted to decrease by 26% due to LWUC. However, land use change alone without projected water uses was predicted to cause a minor decrease of about 1% in the average annual streamflow. Therefore, further studies on the eco-hydrology of the river basin under various water use scenarios are recommended prior to the expansion of agricultural areas.

