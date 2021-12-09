Schließen

The crisis of social trust in non-violent routines

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eddy Hartmann, Felix Lang
ISBN:978-0-367-74536-3
ISBN:978-1-00-315837-0
Title of parent work (English):The condition of democracy. - Volume 2: Contesting citizenship
Subtitle (English):social mobilization of right-wing violence in Germany
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Completion year:2022
Release date:2021/12/09
Number of pages:89
First page:104
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo