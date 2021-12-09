Schließen

Geomorphology and natural hazards

  • "In spite of ever-increasing research into natural hazards, the reported damage from natural disasters continues to rise, increasingly disrupting human activities. We, as scientists who study the way in which the part of Earth most relevant to society- the surface-behaves, are disturbed and frustrated by this trend. It appears that the large amounts of funding devoted each year to research into reducing the impacts of natural disasters could be much more effective in producing useful results. At the same time we are aware that society, as represented by its decision makers, while increasingly concerned at the impacts of natural disasters on lives and economies, is reluctant to acknowledge the intrinsic activity of Earth's surface and to take steps to adapt societal behaviour to minimise the impacts of natural disasters. Understanding and managing natural hazards and disasters are beyond matters of applied earth science, and also involve considering human societal, economic and political decisions"

Metadaten
Author details:Tim R. Davies, Oliver KorupORCiDGND, John J. Clague
ISBN:978-1-119-99031-4
ISBN:978-1-118-64861-2
Title of parent work (German):Advanced textbook series
Subtitle (English):understanding landscape change for disaster mitigation
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/12/09
Number of pages:xv, 554
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

