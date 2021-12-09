Electronic structure, quasi-particle interaction and relaxation in 3d-elements from X-ray spectroscopy
|Author details:
|Artur Born
|Reviewer(s):
|Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Raimund Feifel, Ute Cappel
|Supervisor(s):
|Alexander Föhlisch, Matias Bargheer
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/11/10
|Release date:
|2021/12/09
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik