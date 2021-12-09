Schließen

The history of plant diversity change and community assemply a high-altitude and high-latitude ecosystems inferred from sedimentary (ancient) DNA and pollen

Author details:Sisi LiuORCiD
Reviewer(s):Inger Greve, Ke Zhang
Supervisor(s):Ulrike Herzschuh
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2021/10/26
Release date:2021/12/09
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

