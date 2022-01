Gewichtsstigmatisierung und Internalisierung des Gewichtsstigmas im Kindes- und Jugendalter: Einflussfaktoren und Folgen

Weight stigma and particularly internalized weight stigma are associated with negative consequences for physical and mental health in children and adolescents. However, as there is a lack of empirical evidence in this age group, the aim of this dissertation was to examine facilitating factors and consequences of weight-related stigma and internalized weight stigma in children and adolescents. Analyses were based on two large samples recruited from schools as part of the prospective PIER study. The first publication refers to a sample with children and adolescents aged 9 to 19 years (49.2% female) and examined the prospective bidirectional relationship between experienced weight stigma and weight status using a latent structural equation model across three points of measurements. The other two publications involved a sample of children and adolescents aged 6 to 11 years (51.1% female). The second publication used hierarchical regression to analyze which intrapersonal risk factors prospectively predicted internalized weight stigma.

Weight stigma and particularly internalized weight stigma are associated with negative consequences for physical and mental health in children and adolescents. However, as there is a lack of empirical evidence in this age group, the aim of this dissertation was to examine facilitating factors and consequences of weight-related stigma and internalized weight stigma in children and adolescents. Analyses were based on two large samples recruited from schools as part of the prospective PIER study. The first publication refers to a sample with children and adolescents aged 9 to 19 years (49.2% female) and examined the prospective bidirectional relationship between experienced weight stigma and weight status using a latent structural equation model across three points of measurements. The other two publications involved a sample of children and adolescents aged 6 to 11 years (51.1% female). The second publication used hierarchical regression to analyze which intrapersonal risk factors prospectively predicted internalized weight stigma. The third publication used ROC curves to investigate the extent to which internalized weight stigma is associated with an increased risk of psychosocial problems and disordered eating behavior. The first publication revealed that higher weight was associated with higher subsequent weight stigma and, vice versa, that weight stigma also predicted subsequent weight. The second publication identified weight, weight-related teasing, depressive symptoms, body dissatisfaction, relevance of one's own figure, female gender and lower parental education level as predictors of internalized weight stigma. The third publication illustrated that internalized weight stigma, even at low levels, is associated with an increased risk of disordered eating behaviors and is correlated with additional psychosocial problems. Overall, both experienced and internalized weight stigma were shown to be relevant constructs in children and adolescents across all weight groups, and these were related in a complex manner over the course of development. It was shown that it is essential to incorporate bidirectional mechanisms. This dissertation provides initial starting points for the design of prevention and intervention measures to prevent adverse developmental trajectories as a result of weight stigma and internalized weight stigma.

