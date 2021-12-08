Urinary cGMP predicts major adverse renal events in patients with mild renal impairment and/or diabetes mellitus before exposure to contrast medium

Background The use of iodine-based contrast agents entails the risk of contrast induced nephropathy (CIN). Radiocontrast agents elicit the third most common cause of nephropathy among hospitalized patients, accounting for 11-12% of cases. CIN is connected with clinically significant consequences, including increased morbidity, prolonged hospitalization, increased risk of complications, potential need for dialysis, and increased mortality rate. The number of in hospital examinations using iodine-based contrast media has been significantly increasing over the last decade. In order to protect patients from possible complications of such examinations, new biomarkers are needed that are able to predict a risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Urinary and plasma cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) concentrations are influenced by renal function. Urinary cGMP is primarily of renal cellular origin. Therefore, we assessed if urinary cGMP concentration may predict major adverse renal events (MARE) after contrast media exposure during coronary

Background The use of iodine-based contrast agents entails the risk of contrast induced nephropathy (CIN). Radiocontrast agents elicit the third most common cause of nephropathy among hospitalized patients, accounting for 11-12% of cases. CIN is connected with clinically significant consequences, including increased morbidity, prolonged hospitalization, increased risk of complications, potential need for dialysis, and increased mortality rate. The number of in hospital examinations using iodine-based contrast media has been significantly increasing over the last decade. In order to protect patients from possible complications of such examinations, new biomarkers are needed that are able to predict a risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Urinary and plasma cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) concentrations are influenced by renal function. Urinary cGMP is primarily of renal cellular origin. Therefore, we assessed if urinary cGMP concentration may predict major adverse renal events (MARE) after contrast media exposure during coronary angiography. Methods Urine samples were prospectively collected from non-randomized consecutive patients with either diabetes or preexisting impaired kidney function receiving intra-arterial contrast medium (CM) for emergent or elective coronary angiography at the Charite Campus Mitte, University Hospital Berlin. Urinary cGMP concentration in spot urine was analyzed 24 hours after CM exposure. Patients were followed up over 90 days for occurrence of death, initiation of dialysis, doubling of plasma creatinine concentration or MARE. Results In total, 289 consecutive patients were included into the study. Urine cGMP/creatinine ratio 24 hours before CM exposure expressed as mean +/- SD was predictive for the need of dialysis (no dialysis: 89.77 +/- 92.85 mu M/mM, n = 277; need for dialysis: 140.3 +/- 82.90 mu M/mM, n = 12, p = 0.008), death (no death during follow-up: 90.60 +/- 92.50 mu M/mM, n = 280; death during follow-up: 169.88 +/- 81.52 mu M/mM, n = 9; p = 0.002), and the composite endpoint MARE (no MARE: 86.02 +/- 93.17 mu M/mM, n = 271; MARE: 146.64 +/- 74.68 mu M/mM, n = 18, p<0.001) during the follow-up of 90 days after contrast media application. cGMP/creatinine ratio stayed significantly increased at values exceeding 120 pM/mM in patients who developed MARE, required dialysis or died. Conclusions Urinary cGMP/creatinine ratio >= 120 mu M/mM before CM exposure is a promising biomarker for the need of dialysis and all-cause mortality 90 days after CM exposure in patients with preexisting renal impairment or diabetes.

…