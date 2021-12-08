Dispositional self-compassion impacts immediate and delayed reactions to social evaluation

In the present study, we investigated the beneficial effects of trait self-compassion (SC) on perceived stress, shame, and the use of coping strategies in reaction to a socio-evaluative stressor while controlling for the effects of neuroticism (N) and conscientiousness (C). Participants (N = 105) performed a mental-arithmetic task with immediate in-person feedback. SC predicted less perceived stress and shame immediately after the stressor. Additionally, SC predicted less shame after a short recovery phase. This effect was fully mediated by less use of denial. Furthermore, SC buffered the effect of N on the use of denial, and C on shame after recovery. SC also predicted more use of positive reframing. Thus, SC may make a socio-evaluative stressor less threatening and may thwart a shame-inducing conception of the stressor by promoting clearer processing. Furthermore, SC may be especially beneficial for those vulnerable to dysfunctional coping and negative self-conscious emotions. This study contributes to the understanding of how trait

In the present study, we investigated the beneficial effects of trait self-compassion (SC) on perceived stress, shame, and the use of coping strategies in reaction to a socio-evaluative stressor while controlling for the effects of neuroticism (N) and conscientiousness (C). Participants (N = 105) performed a mental-arithmetic task with immediate in-person feedback. SC predicted less perceived stress and shame immediately after the stressor. Additionally, SC predicted less shame after a short recovery phase. This effect was fully mediated by less use of denial. Furthermore, SC buffered the effect of N on the use of denial, and C on shame after recovery. SC also predicted more use of positive reframing. Thus, SC may make a socio-evaluative stressor less threatening and may thwart a shame-inducing conception of the stressor by promoting clearer processing. Furthermore, SC may be especially beneficial for those vulnerable to dysfunctional coping and negative self-conscious emotions. This study contributes to the understanding of how trait self-compassion beneficially influences the processing of stressful situations.

…