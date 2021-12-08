Schließen

Microbial oxidation of lithospheric organic carbon in rapidly eroding tropical mountain soils

  • Lithospheric organic carbon ("petrogenic"; OCpetro) is oxidized during exhumation and subsequent erosion of mountain ranges. This process is a considerable source of carbon dioxide (CO2) to the atmosphere over geologic time scales, but the mechanisms that govern oxidation rates in mountain landscapes are poorly constrained. We demonstrate that, on average, 67 +/- 11% of the OCpetro initially present in bedrock exhumed from the tropical, rapidly eroding Central Range of Taiwan is oxidized in soils, leading to CO2 emissions of 6.1 to 18.6 metric tons of carbon per square kilometer per year. The molecular and isotopic evolution of bulk OC and lipid biomarkers during soil formation reveals that OCpetro remineralization is microbially mediated. Rapid oxidation in mountain soils drives CO2 emission fluxes that increase with erosion rate, thereby counteracting CO2 drawdown by silicate weathering and biospheric OC burial.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jordon Dennis HemingwayORCiD, Robert G. HiltonORCiD, Niels HoviusORCiDGND, Timothy I. EglintonORCiD, Negar Haghipour, Lukas WackerORCiD, Meng-Chiang Chen, Valier V. GalyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aao6463
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29650673
Title of parent work (English):Science
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Volume:360
Issue:6385
Number of pages:4
First page:209
Last Page:+
Funding institution:NSF Graduate Research FellowshipNational Science Foundation (NSF) [2012126152]; WHOI Ocean Ventures Fund; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [678779 ROC-CO2]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [OCE-0851015, OCE-0928582]; WHOI Independent Study Award [27005306]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo