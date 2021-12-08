Fractal nature of aluminum alloys substructures under creep and its implications

Ricardo Fernandez Serrano, Giovanni Bruno, G. Gonzalez-Doncel The present work offers an explanation for the variation of the power-law stress exponent, n, with the stress sigma normalized to the shear modulus G in aluminum alloys. The approach is based on the assumption that the dislocation structure generated with deformation has a fractal nature. It fully explains the evolution of n with sigma/G even beyond the so-called power law breakdown region. Creep data from commercially pure Al99.8%, Al-3.85%Mg, and ingot AA6061 alloy tested at different temperatures and stresses are used to validate the proposed ideas. Finally, it is also shown that the fractal description of the dislocation structure agrees well with current knowledge. Published by AIP Publishing.