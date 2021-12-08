Schließen

Fractal nature of aluminum alloys substructures under creep and its implications

  • The present work offers an explanation for the variation of the power-law stress exponent, n, with the stress sigma normalized to the shear modulus G in aluminum alloys. The approach is based on the assumption that the dislocation structure generated with deformation has a fractal nature. It fully explains the evolution of n with sigma/G even beyond the so-called power law breakdown region. Creep data from commercially pure Al99.8%, Al-3.85%Mg, and ingot AA6061 alloy tested at different temperatures and stresses are used to validate the proposed ideas. Finally, it is also shown that the fractal description of the dislocation structure agrees well with current knowledge. Published by AIP Publishing.

Metadaten
Author details:Ricardo Fernandez SerranoORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD, G. Gonzalez-Doncel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5012035
ISSN:0021-8979
ISSN:1089-7550
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied physics
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Volume:123
Issue:14
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

